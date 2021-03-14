Sri Lankan Govt To Ban Burqa Citing National Security, To Shut 1000 Madrassas

Sri Lanka is set to ban full-face covers, specifically burqas, while the government will ban at least a thousand madrasa Islamic schools that allegedly are flouting the national education policy, said Public Security Minister Sarath Weerasekera on Saturday. While the ban was imposed in 2019 after eight blasts devastated the nation, it was lifted last year. The government has yet again cited the national security of the country and has decided on banning the face covers.

Weerasekera claimed "We had many Muslim friends when we were young, but Muslim females did not wear burqa back then. It is a symbol of religious extremism that has garnered attention very recently. It will definitely be banned." READ | PM Modi speaks to Sri Lanka’s Prez Rajapaksa, reviews cooperation between the 2 countries

A Sri Lankan parliamentary committee had last year proposed an immediate ban on the burqa and had also denied registrations to political parties who pursued the ideologies like the 'burqa system'.



'Syllabus for students aged 5-16 must be under Nat'l Education Policy'



However, when the international community and the United Nations raised concerns stating that the ban affects the belief system of a particular religion, it was lifted. The government has now again decided to impose the ban in the wake of the education system, which it intends to change. "No one can arbitrarily open a school and teach students whatever they want. The syllabus of students aged between 5-16 must be under the national education policy," Weerasekera stressed.



Earlier this year, the Gotabaya Rajapaksa government also faced major criticism from United Nations and international humans rights groups, after Muslims were denied the burial ritual of their loved ones who had succumbed to Covid-19. The Sri Lankan government had last year mandated cremation of Muslim victims who died due to the virus, even as the World Health Organisation has made it clear that the dead bodies of Covid-19 victims can be "buried or cremated."



The government after months of disapproval reversed its order and has now allowed the burial of Covid-19 victims who died due to the coronavirus. A prominent international human rights representative in February had said "This is a long-awaited but welcome move by the Sri Lankan authorities. Forced cremations, which should never have been carried out in the first place, have denied the Muslim community the right to say goodbye to loved ones in accordance with their religious beliefs."

