Sri Lankan High Commissioner Meets With FM Sitharaman, Discusses Economic Cooperation

Sri Lanka High Commissioner to India Milinda Morogada, on Saturday, met with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi. As the island nation continues to grapple with an unprecedented economic crisis, both the leaders deliberated on ways to pull Sri Lanka out of it. In addition to the aforementioned meeting, Morogada also met with India’s High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay as part of the 37th Board Meeting of the India-Sri Lanka Foundation.

Notably, Morogada held talks with Sitharaman previously in mid-April wherein they had discussed India’s economic aid among other things. In February, New Delhi had provided a short term loan of USD 500 million to Colombo for the purchase of petroleum. Even before that, in November 2021, New Delhi had supplied 100 tonnes of nano nitrogen liquid fertilisers to Sri Lanka.

PM Ranil Wickremesinghe expressed his gratitude to leaders from QUAD nations for economic aid

This comes as Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe expressed his gratitude to leaders from QUAD nations for their economic support. On Friday, the newly appointed leader said that he appreciates India, Australia, Japan and America’s support to his country wherein they have agreed to set up a foreign aid consortium. Notably, Wickremesinghe also asserted that he would make efforts to strengthen ties between both countries.



"Assistance from India and Japan: I am grateful for the positive response from India and Japan to the proposal made for the QUAD members (United States, India, Japan, and Australia) to take the lead in setting up a foreign aid consortium to assist Sri Lanka," said the Sri Lankan Prime Minister.

Sri Lanka to restructure public transport amid crisis

The Sri Lankan administration separately announced the restructuring of public transport. The move, announced by Transport and Economy Minister Bandula Gunawardena, aims to make commoners' lives more accessible as the island continues to battle for fuel. Calling it the “most appropriate step” in the present times, he stated that residents are hit by obstacles. “The most appropriate step that can be taken as a public transport service is to reorganise, taking into account the need to meet daily requirements of home and obstacles that have befallen the education of children and the overall standard of living,” he said.

