Sri Lankan Minister Accused Of Threatening Tamil Inmates Resigns Amid Uproar

Sri Lankan Minister Lohan Ratwatte resigned on September 15, after an uproar over his alleged threat to kill Tamil detainees during his recent visit to a jail in Anuradhapura, north of Colombo, on September 12.

Ratwatte, the Minister of State for Prisons Management, had come under pressure from Tamil political groups demanding that he be removed from the Cabinet and arrested for his remarks. According to reports, on September 12, Ratwatte had visited the Anuradhapura prison in the country's northern central region and allegedly forced two detainees to kneel and then threatened to murder them. The former minister was also accused of forcibly entering another Colombo prison with a group of his friends.

Ratwatte's resignation was accepted by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, as informed by presidential spokesman Kingsley Ratnayake.

Ratwatte allegedly forced Tamil prisoners to kneel before him

Ratwatte's actions at the Anuradhapura prison prompted the country's Tamil parties to denounce him and demand his resignation. The Tamil National Alliance (TNA) tweeted, "We call on the government to immediately remove the state minister for prison management and have him arrested and charged after an immediate inquiry for allegedly threatening to kill prisoners in Anuradhapura on Sunday, September 12."

The incident was confirmed by Galen Ponnambalam, the leader of the Tamil National People's Front. He wrote on Twitter, "The TNPF can confirm that on the evening of September, 12 the state minister for prisons had gone to the Anuradhapura prisons, summoned the Tamil political prisoners and got two of them to kneel in front of him."

Amnesty seeks probe on Minister

According to local media reports, the minister went to the main prison in Colombo late at night to show a group of his friends the prison gallows before travelling to the north-central town of Anuradhapura. He reportedly carried his personal firearm into the institution, a move deemed prohibited by prison officials.

Yamini Mishra, Asia-Pacific Director of Amnesty International, asked for an investigation into the incident, saying, "There must be a swift, impartial, and effective investigation, and the minister must be held accountable for his conduct."

Sri Lankan jails are reportedly overcrowded, with more than 32,000 prisoners crammed into 11,000-capacity facilities. Last November, during a disturbance by prisoners at a prison on the outskirts of Colombo, a dozen inmates were killed and 100 more were injured. During a 26-year civil conflict, Tamil separatists attempted to establish a breakaway state but were destroyed by government soldiers in 2009.

(Image: Lohan Ratwatte/Facebook)