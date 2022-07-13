Sri Lankan MP Claims 'Ranil Wickremsinghe Won't Be Accepted, Protests Would Continue'

With the political system on the verge of collapse in Sri Lanka, the island nation's Member of Parliament Shanakiyan Rajaputhiran spoke to Republic on Wednesday. During the exclusive conversation, Rajaputhiran highlighted that on July 9, when the protests had intensified, with a mob storming into President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence, as well as the house of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, they had demanded resignation from both.

"The people knew that if Wickremesinghe does not resign, he will succeed Rajapaksa in the office of the President, which seems to be happening right now, and thus, the protest. So, the protest is against both Rajapaksa and Wickremesinghe, both seem like people who destroyed the country at some point," the MP said.

'Protests would continue as people won't accept Ranil Wickremesinghe'

Article 40 (c) of the Constitution of Sri Lanka reads that during the period between the occurrence of a vacancy in the post of President and the assumption of office by the new President, the Prime Minister shall act in the office of the President. In compliance with the same, Ranil Wickremesinghe took oath as the acting President, even though the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has not been received, it is expected later in the day.

Acknowledging that the protests have intensified today that Wickremesinghe has taken oath as the acting President, Shanakiyan Rajaputhiran said, "I don't think that the protesters are going to stand down and accept Ranil Wickremesinghe as the President even for a minute or an hour, so the only way forward is that he resigns immediately and the Speaker takes over. He will be the acting President for the next 7 days, so the Parliament can choose somebody who the people support. The leader of the country should be supported by the people."

The MP pleaded for intervention by the international community, especially India, which he underlined has been providing assistance to Sri Lanka. Otherwise, he underlined, the protests would continue and the country would be torn apart with instability. "I am sure, even India does not want that instability," he said.