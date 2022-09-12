Sri Lankan Navy Thwarts Illegal Migration Bid, Detains 85 People Trying To Flee By Boat

In eastern waters on September 11, the Sri Lankan Navy apprehended around 80 people who were attempting to migrate illegally to a foreign nation by boat, according to local media. The Navy claims that during an early-morning patrol off Batticaloa on September 11, it apprehended a local multiday fishing vessel carrying 85 people, including 60 men, 14 women, and 11 children. The multiday fishing vessel that was employed for this nefarious sea expedition was also detained by the Navy.

"The Sri Lanka Navy detained 85 individuals who had attempted to migrate illegally by boat to a foreign country. The group had been detained at sea off Batticaloa early this morning (September 11)," Navy said, Colombo Gazette reported.

The people detained were identified as citizens of Batticaloa, Trincomalee, Muthur, Kilinochchi, Jaffna, and Madhu, according to the Colombo Gazette. The Eastern Naval Command-affiliated SLNS Ranawickrama arrested the multiday fishing trawler during the patrol. The people who had been arrested were taken to Trincomalee Harbor, where they would be turned over to the Trincomalee Harbor Police for further legal processes.

Meanwhile, five suspects who were allegedly involved in the effort to take the 85 people outside by boat were detained as a result of a search operation conducted in the Mohoththiwaram beach area by the Navy and Police STF. The Sri Lankan navy has captured a lot of persons attempting to emigrate illegally by water during the previous few months. The Sri Lankan navy apprehended over 100 individuals seeking to immigrate to Australia by boat in two days in June.

Sri Lanka Crisis

Since gaining independence in 1948, Sri Lanka has been experiencing an unparalleled economic crisis, which has resulted in a severe lack of necessities including food, medication, cooking gas, and gasoline throughout the island nation. The government faced a lack of essential materials for industry, as well as an 80% depreciation of the currency since March 2022, a lack of foreign reserves, and a failure to pay its international debt obligations.

The economic crisis has had a significant impact on food security, agriculture, livelihoods, and access to health care. Food output was 40- 50% lower than the previous harvest season, and the current agricultural season is jeopardised due to seed, fertiliser, fuel, and finance constraints.

Image: AP