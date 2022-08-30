Sri Lankan Officials Bat For Chinese Firm To Get Huge Highway Project Amid Crisis: Report

Amid the ongoing economic crisis in the country, the Sri Lankan Highway Ministry is allegedly pressuring the country's Road Development Authority (RDA) to approve a USD 550 million elevated highway project to a Chinese firm despite an official ban on expensive megaprojects. According to reports, the New Kelani Bridge (NKB) is being promoted by the officials as a way to bring foreign investment to the nation as they are engaged in closed-door meetings with the China Harbour Engineering Corporation (CHEC). The meetings are being conducted by the country's Highway ministry officials despite the fact that the terms of the finance deal are extremely unfavourable to the RDA, Sri Lankan daily The Sunday Times reported.

As Sri Lanka cannot quickly borrow loans from China Exim Bank or other lenders due to its debt default, CHEC will acquire a loan for the project that would ultimately be paid back by the RDA. According to the terms of the agreement, which are referred to as the "BOT (Build, Operate, and Transfer) deal," the authority will have to pay much more for the 17-km-long four-lane expressway that would run the entire length on pillars. BOTs are typically used when a government lacks funds, cannot obtain long-term concessionary loans from organisations like the ADB, JICA, or China Exim Bank, or has exceeded borrowing limits.

More than 3 km of the stretch would cross through Thalangama wetland

The developer constructs and implements the project in a typical BOT project, often recuperating his investment in 25 to 30 years, and the government is subsequently given control of the project. Meanwhile, attempts to grant the contract would be in violation of at least one court order suspending the process pending the outcome of a legal challenge against the Rajagiriya to Athurugiriya segment on environmental grounds. Notably, more than 3 kilometres of this stretch would cross the Averihena Tank and adjoining paddy fields, which are a component of the Thalangama wetland.

'It is distorted BOT scheme that is unfavourable to govt': RDA

Due to the wetland's significance for ecology, hydrology, and history, the National Environmental Act (NEA) classified the wetland and its surroundings as an Environmental Protection Area (EPA) in 2007. "The Highways Ministry's proposed agreement for this highway is totally different. It is a distorted BOT scheme that is unfavourable to the government," The Sunday Times reported citing RDA sources. However, the Highways Ministry intends to go ahead with the plan by presenting a memorandum to the Cabinet for approval to begin the project.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: AP