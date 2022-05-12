Sri Lankan Parliament To Discuss No-trust Motion Against President Rajapaksa On May 17

Amid the ongoing political turmoil in the country, the office of Sri Lanka's Speaker stated that the no-confidence motion against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa would be taken up for debate on May 17. According to a report by Daily Mirror, the motion would be taken up for debate after obtaining special approval from the Parliament. The report further stated that the decision was taken during the party leaders' meeting on Thursday.

Sri Lanka's opposition Marxist party Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) also emphasised that the President must tender his resignation for any solution to be reached. Speaking to reporters, JVP General Secretary Tilvin Silva stated that it is impossible to create stability given the present composition of parliament.

"The people have rejected the existing parliament composition and any solution brought forward with this composition in place cannot be accepted," he said, as per News First website.

The JVP leader further claimed that a government formed by reshuffling this composition would not deliver political stability to the country under distress.

"We will need a new people’s mandate. When a government is removed, a new government must be formed. That government should be elected by the Government. For the interim period, an interim government needs to be appointed,” Silva remarked.

National People’s Power calls for President's resignation

Earlier on Wednesday, leader of the National People’s Power (NPP) Anura Kumara Dissanayake had also called for the President's resignation and the formation of an interim government for a period of six months. He also stated that the NPP is prepared to assume charge of the upcoming Interim Government. Dissanayake further stated that other parties' support is essential, and that if this does not happen, the NPP will operate in opposition.

President Rajapaksa vows to take measures to improve country's situation

Meanwhile, President Rajapaksa declared that appropriate measures would be undertaken to ensure that the country does not descend into chaos and that development continues to take place. He also claimed that the new government would be given the opportunity to amend the constitution so as to re-enact to further empower the parliament. It should be mentioned here that Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa stepped down from his post as the country continues to battle its deteriorating economy.

Image: Facebook/@Gotabaya Rajapaksa/AP