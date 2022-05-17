Sri Lankan PM Addresses Nation, Says 'country's Economy Extremely Precarious'

Days after assuming charge as Sri Lanka's new Prime Minister, United National Party (UNP) leader Ranil Wickremesinghe on Monday addressed the nation for the first time. In his address, the Prime Minister spoke about the ongoing economic crisis in the country and said that the "country's economy is extremely precarious" at the moment. He said that although the previous government's budget projected revenue of SLR 2.3 trillion, the true revenue estimate for this year is only SLR 1.6 trillion.

The Prime Minister further went on to say that out of the approved 3.2 trillion Sri Lankan Rupee (SLR) loans, the government has already spent around SLR 1.95 trillion as of the second week of May. He stated that the cabinet has decided to present a proposal to parliament to raise the approved limit for issuing treasury bills from SLR 3000 billion to SLR 4000 billion.

Two additional fuel cargoes are scheduled to arrive under Indian credit line: PM

"In November 2019, our foreign exchange reserves were at USD 7.5 billion. However, today, it is a challenge for the treasury to find USD 1 million. The Ministry of finance is finding it difficult to raise USD 5 million required to import gas," PM Wickremesinghe said. He further stated that the country is battling with several grave concerns. The Prime Minister called for obtaining around USD 75 million within the next couple of days in order to ease queues in the country. "We just have petrol stocks for one day at the moment. However, the shortage of diesel will be alleviated to some extent owing to the diesel shipment that arrived on Sunday," he noted. The Sri Lankan PM further outlined that two additional fuel cargoes are scheduled to arrive on May 18 and June 1 under the Indian credit line.

Govt intends to present a concessionary budget for 2022: PM

PM Wickremesinghe further stated that the government has planned to present a new alternative budget to the development budget proposed for 2022. He said that the government is mulling presenting it as a concessionary budget. Speaking about the electricity crisis in the country, the Prime Minister warned that there is a possibility that daily power outages will increase to 15 hours a day, as a quarter of electricity is generated through oil. We have already obtained money to avert this crisis to some extent. We must also immediately obtain USD 20 mn to provide gas to consumers," he said, adding that the government is trying to raise dollars from the open market to pay for fuel.

Speaking about the severe shortage of medicine, the Prime Minister stated that payments amounting to SLR 34 Billion are due to suppliers of medicine, medical equipment, and food for patients, for four months. Meanwhile, he claimed that the government is in the process of exploring solutions to address these shortages.

Wickremesinghe proposes to privatise Sri Lankan Airlines

Wickremesinghe also proposed to privatise Sri Lankan Airlines which is running into severe losses. "The loss for 2020-2021 alone amounts to SLR 45 billion. By 31st March 2021, the total loss was at 372 billion. Even if we privatise Sri Lankan Airlines, this is a loss that we must bear," he remarked. The Prime Minister asserted that "although the nation will face considerable challenges and adversity, it will not be for long as foreign allies have promised to assist us in all possible ways."

