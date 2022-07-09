Sri Lankan PM Calls For Emergency Meeting After Protesters Storm President's Residence

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has summoned an emergency Party Leaders meeting to discuss the situation in the country after demonstrators stormed into President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s residence demanding his resignation amidst the worst economic crisis since 1948.

Amid the unrest, Wickremesinghe is reportedly requesting the Speaker to summon Parliament. According to News Cutter, demonstrators had broken through the gates of the official residence of the President in Colombo Fort. It should be mentioned here that Rajapaksa recently declared that his country was bankrupt due to the energy crisis.

Earlier on Saturday, the police had fired tear gas at protesters who were demanding the Sri Lankan President and his entire government resign as the island nation tackles the worst economic crisis since its independence. Thousands of demonstrators were seen carrying Sri Lanka's national flag while some even rode on vehicles to protest an acute fuel shortage.

At least seven individuals, including two police officials, have been hospitalised amid the ongoing protests in the country, as per the News Cutter report. Security forces fired tear gas to disperse the protestors. The dispersed crowd had re-gathered again, post which police continued with tear gas firing, the report added.

Anti-govt protests escalate amid economic crisis in Sri Lanka

Sri Lankans have grown increasingly discontent with the Rajapaksa government, whom they blame for the economic woes in the country. Sri Lankan President fled on Saturday after protesters occupied the entrance of his office for three months. Just last month, Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said that the country’s economy had collapsed.

The government's negotiations with the International Monetary have been complex because it has now entered negotiations as a bankrupt state.

