Sri Lankan PM Gunawardena Hails PM Modi For Facilitating Humanitarian Aid Amid Crisis

Sri Lanka's newly elected Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena extended his gratitude to his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, for providing humanitarian assistance amid the ongoing economic crisis in the island nation. In response to the congratulatory letter from the Indian Prime Minister, the Sri Lankan premier stated that the longstanding ties between the two countries have further thrived. "India and Sri Lanka have flourished over the years into a mutually rewarding partnership across multiple spheres," Gunawardena noted, as per the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka.

Earlier on August 1, Prime Minister Modi sent a congratulatory letter to Gunawardena, stating that India would continue to provide all possible support to Sri Lanka. He also voiced optimism for Sri Lanka's swift economic recovery, which will ensure the prosperity and welfare of its population. Notably, India has been at the forefront of providing Sri Lanka with economic aid in accordance with its needs at the time of crisis.

India provided continued assistance to Sri Lanka

In the last two months, the Indian government provided over 25 tonnes of drugs and other medical supplies to the island nation, estimated to be worth around 370 million Sri Lankan Rupees (SLR). This was in addition to the approximately USD 3.5 billion (over Rs 20,000 crore) in economic aid and the supply of additional humanitarian commodities including rice, milk powder, and kerosene under the government’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy. Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also assured his Sri Lankan counterpart Ali Sabry that India is committed to helping the island nation in its economic recovery as a "dependable ally." According to reports, Jaishankar met with Sabry on the sidelines of an ASEAN conclave in the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh on August 6.

Sri Lanka crisis

It should be noted here that Sri Lanka has been experiencing its worst economic crisis since its independence in 1948. The country has huge debt obligations and dwindling foreign reserves, and has been struggling to pay for imports, causing a shortage of essentials. Meanwhile, citizens in the country have been forced to stand in long queues for fuel, cooking gas, and medicines.

Addressing the parliament after being elected as the new President of the country, Ranil Wickremesinghe claimed that "division has come to an end" in the crisis-ridden nation. He also urged all the political parties to work collectively in order to find a solution to steer the country out of the ongoing crisis.

(Image: PTI)