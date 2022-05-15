Sri Lankan Police Arrests 90 People In Connection With Violence On May 9

The Sri Lankan Police has said that around 90 people have been arrested in connection with the violence that took place in the country on May 9. Nihal Thalduwa, the spokesperson of the Sri Lankan Police stated that these suspects have been arrested from different parts of the country including 15 from Negombo and 17 from Polonnaruwa, News First reported. In addition, the police apprehended 9 suspects from Gampaha and 4 suspects from Anuradhapura were also arrested today in connection with the same incident.

Furthermore, the Police Media Spokesperson added that nearly 100 people have been arrested for instigating acts of violence through social media networks. Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan police asked for the public's support in identifying the rioters who damaged property and stole items from homes and businesses on May 9. The police urged the residents to contact them via the hotlines 1997 and 119 if they have any information, NewsWire reported. On May 9, violent clashes erupted between government supporters and anti-government demonstrators as they were protesting outside the then Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's official residence and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office. Police officials were deployed in the country's capital, Colombo to control the situation. Houses of lawmakers and supporters of Rajapaksas were attacked and some were even set on fire. The Sri Lankan Defence Ministry had said that nine people including a ruling party lawmaker and two police officers had been killed and 219 people were injured in the violence, as per AP. Furthermore, the ministry said that 104 buildings and 60 vehicles had been set on fire.

Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed new PM of Sri Lanka

Meanwhile, protesters who were attacked by supporters of the government have requested the newly appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to arrest his predecessor for alleged instigation of the attack against them, according to AP. The demand has been raised by the group of protesters camped outside the official residence of Ranil Wickremesinghe. Notably, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Thursday, 12 May, appointed Ranil Wickremesinghe as the new Prime Minister of the island nation in a bid to tackle the economic crisis. The president’s brother, Mahinda Rajapaksa, resigned as prime minister on Monday, May 9, after several weeks of demonstration. The people of the country had been calling for the resignation of Rajapaksa. It is to mention here that Sri Lanka has been confronting an acute economic crisis coupled with shortages of food, fuel and other essential services. According to AP, the island nation has suspended repayment of its foreign loans pending negotiations on a rescue package with the International Monetary Fund. Sri Lanka is required to repay $7 billion in foreign debt this year out of $25 billion due by 2026 and its total foreign debt is $51 billion.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP