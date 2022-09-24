Sri Lankan Police Use Tear Gas, Arrest 84 People As Protests Erupt In Colombo

The Sri Lankan police have arrested 84 people as protestors gathered in Colombo and chanted slogans against "suppression" in the rally organized by the Socialist Youth Union. The Police also used tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesters gathered at Dean's Road in the capital city, reported The Daily Mirror. This comes at a time when Sri Lanka continues to face an economic crisis.

The people who have been arrested included two monks and four women. Several protesters have also been injured in the crackdown. The wounded protesters were taken to the Colombo National Hospital for treatment.

As the police tried to disperse the protesters using tear gas and water cannons, they took shelter in Viharamahadevi Park. The Viharamahadevi Park has been announced as an alternative site to hold protests in Sri Lanka. The police reportedly left after the protesters reached the location.

On September 23, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe declared several areas in Colombo as 'high-security zones', including the area surrounding the Parliament Complex, Presidential Secretariat and President's House.

Sri Lanka economic crisis

It is to mention here that Sri Lanka has been facing an economic crisis coupled with shortages of food, fuel and other essential services. All this triggered massive protests with people calling for the resignation of the Rajapaksa brothers as they blamed their government for the situation. Many houses and properties of lawmakers were set on fire by the people. On July 9, protesters barged into the official Presidential residence, with some enjoying in the swimming pool. Eventually, Gotabaya Rajapaksa tendered his resignation and left the country.

Sri Lanka's economy contracts 8.4% in second quarter

Amid the ongoing financial situation, Sri Lanka's economy shrank 8.4% in the second quarter from April to June in comparison to the same period in 2021. The shrinkage in the economy was revealed by the data from the government statistics department. T

he Department of Census and Statistics of Sri Lanka stated in a communique said, "The year-on-year GDP growth rate for the second quarter of 2022 has been estimated as 8.4 per cent of negative growth rate, against the value reported in the same quarter in the year 2021."

Earlier this month, the International Monetary Fund staff and the Sri Lankan authorities agreed on a staff-level agreement to support Sri Lanka's economic policies with a 48-month arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) of about US$2.9 billion (Rs 2,35,64,09,50,000).

Inputs from ANI

Image: AP