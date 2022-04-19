In a first of its kind statement, Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Monday acknowledged that his government made "some mistakes" that ultimately engulfed the nation in its worst economic crisis in decades. Rajapaksa pledged to rectify his mistakes, with his nation already on the brink of bankruptcy.

Sri Lankan President made the admission while speaking to 17 new Cabinet ministers who he appointed on Monday as he and his family scramble efforts to resolve a political crisis that budded from the dire economic state of the country.

Nearly $7 billion of Sri Lanka’s total $25 billion in foreign debt is due for repayment this year. An acute shortage of foreign exchange means that the country lacks the money to import goods. For several months now, Sri Lankan citizens have been facing shortages of essential items such as food, electricity, gas, fuel and even medicine. Nationwide protests have ensued as people line up for hours to buy the limited available stocks.

“During the last two and a half years we have had vast challenges. The COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the debt burden, and some mistakes on our part,” Rajapaksa said.

He added, “They need to be rectified. We have to correct them and move forward. We need to regain the trust of the people.”

Sri Lanka should've approached IMF early: Rajapaksa

The Sri Lankan President went on to say that his government should have approached the International Monetary Fund early for assistance amid the debt crisis. According to him, they should have also not banned the chemical fertiliser in an attempt to make Sri Lankan agriculture fully organic.

According to The Associated Press, the critics said that the ban on imported fertiliser was aimed at conserving the nation’s declining foreign exchange holdings and severely impacting farmers. Additionally, the government is also blamed for taking out large loans for infrastructure projects that have not caused any inflow of money.

Noting the grim situation of his government and the country, Rajapaksa said, "Today, people are under immense pressure due to this economic crisis. I deeply regret this situation" while adding that the pain, discomfort and anger displayed by people forced to wait in long queues for basic needs are justified.

For the 10th day in a row on Monday, thousands of protesters occupied the entrance to Sri Lankan President’s office. Most of the Cabinet had resigned on April 3 after demonstrations were witnessed across the country and people stormed and vandalised the homes of some of the Cabinet members.

Image: AP

(With AP inputs)

