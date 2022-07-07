Sri Lankan President Dials Putin For Urgent Credit For Fuel Supplies Amid Economic Crisis

In the face of the worst economic meltdown, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday turned to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin seeking urgent help in order to meet the skyrocketing fuel crisis on the cash-strapped island. Rajapaksa, through a Twitter post, informed that he had a "productive" telephone conversation with Putin and urged him to lend credit support to secure fuel imports for an island nation that is also struggling to meet other basic needs of the citizens.

Had a very productive telecon with the #Russia President, Vladimir Putin. While thanking him for all the support extended by his gvt to overcome the challenges of the past, I requested an offer of credit support to import fuel to #lka in defeating the current econ challenges. — Gotabaya Rajapaksa (@GotabayaR) July 6, 2022

Short of foreign exchange, Colombo is grappling with multi-dimensional crises, including a lack of medical supplies, food, fuel, and more. The economic situation transpired from compounded issues like ill-timed tax cuts and shut down of the tourism industry due to a prolonged pandemic and mismanagement of government funds. The country is running on reserves, forcing the government to shut down public and private sectors and only allowing essential services to use transport. Owing to large debts to petroleum corporations, no entity is ready to supply petroleum to Sri Lanka, the government said earlier.

As the Western nations are trying to wean off from Russian oil pertaining to its "unprovoked" invasion of Ukraine, this is the second time Sri Lanka is requesting Moscow for exporting oil to the crisis-hit island. Previously, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had promised to look for alternatives for fuel imports but has failed to do so given its lack of funds to meet the cost price.

So far, Colombo sought financial help from India, and China to end its worst-in-seven-decades crisis. Despite a credit line worth billions, Colombo failed to end months of fuel shortage albeit food, power, and health care crisis. Last Sunday, Colombo's Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said the island had petroleum stockpiles to support only a day's demand. The debt-ridden government last month undertook several extreme measures to preserve the dwindling stock, including the sale of fuel to non-essential vehicle owners.

Rajapaksa 'humbly requests' Putin to resume Aeroflot services

According to Rajapaksa's series of Tweets, both sides "unanimously" agreed to strengthen bilateral ties, asserting paramount significance to tourism, trade, and culture. Noting the same, Rajapaksa "humbly" requested Putin to resume Aeroflot World services to Sri Lanka. The flights from Moscow to Colombo by the Russian state air carrier were suspended last month after Colombo grounded an aircraft of the airline over a lease dispute. The action led to a diplomatic spat between both sides, leading Sri Lanka to render an apology to Putin.

Further, I humbly made A request to restart @Aeroflot_World operations in #lka. We unanimously agreed that strengthening bilateral relations in sectors such as tourism, trade & culture was paramount in reinforcing the friendship our two nations share. — Gotabaya Rajapaksa (@GotabayaR) July 6, 2022

As reported by Economy Next, Putin's administration reportedly responded to the letter, seeking assurance from Colombo that such an action on Aeroflot "won't be repeated again", said Former Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena.

No IMF bailout deal to relieve SL from crisis

The days are turning bitter for 22 million Sri Lankan citizens who are paying jaw-dropping prices for essentials. As of now, Sri Lanka is looking forward to repairing its tattered economy through revenue from the tourism sector as international travel gradually steps back to normal. However, the immediate bailout was expected to be the allotment by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the discussions on which have continued for a long.

After the team from the global financial body wrapped 10-day talks in Colombo failing to reach a deal, Wickremesinghe's administration on Wednesday announced another debt restructuring plan to be presented by August.

