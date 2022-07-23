Sri Lankan President Expresses Concern About Galle Face Military Operation Statements

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Friday, July 22, expressed worry about the latest remarks made by his diplomat about the military operation carried out by the security forces against protestors who demonstrated at Presidential Secretariat area. US Ambassador to Colombo Julie Chun had earlier made a statement, condemning the actions of Sri Lankan security forces for using force against protestors at Galle Face in middle of the night, according to ANI. EU Embassy in Sri Lanka issued a statement separately denouncing the curbs on the protesters and stressing that upholding the freedom of opinion and expression is integral in a democracy.

Colombo-based diplomats 'must be well aware about the facts'

Sri Lankan leader iterated that the Colombo-based diplomats must be well aware about the facts before they make any statements. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Chun urged that the authorities take immediate measures for providing medical care to those injured during the protests. A flood of angry protesters had confrontation with the armed security personnel as they attempted to storm the Sri Lankan Presidential Secretariat in Colombo. The security personnel sealed the area with barricades in order to establish the law and security.

“Deeply concerned about actions taken against protestors at Galle Face in the middle of the night. We urge restraint by authorities and immediate access to medical attention for those injured,” Sri Lankan Ambassador Chung tweeted.

According to the Columbian paper Daily Mirror, the diplomats were also briefed about the military operation that was conducted to bring the angry crowd under control by President Ranil Wickremesinghe. He also urged to the Sri Lankan authorities to ensure that full information was provided and the offiicals were consulted before the diplomats made any official statements in near future.

A New York-based rights group slammed the Sri Lankan authorities for cracking down on the peaceful protesters. More than 50 people were injured and nine others were arbitarily arrested. Human Rights Watch (HRW) in a separate statement condemned Wickremesinghe, stressing that he must "immediately order the security forces to cease all unlawful use of force against protesters, release everyone arbitrarily detained, and investigate and appropriately prosecute those responsible for abuses." Foreing government urged Sri Lanka leader to respect for human rights.

Meenakshi Ganguly, South Asia director at Human Rights Watch told ANI: "Just one day after taking office, President Wickremesinghe oversaw a brutal assault by security forces on peaceful protesters in the heart of Colombo." She further stated, "This action sends a dangerous message to the Sri Lankan people that the new government intends to act through brute force rather than the rule of law.” Just a day after taking office, Wickremesinghe had issued an order to “call out with effect from July 22, 2022 all the members of the Armed Forces . . . for the maintenance of public order.”