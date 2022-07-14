Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Emails Resignation Letter To Parliament Speaker

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa emailed his resignation letter to parliamentary speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena on Thursday, Sri Lankan Speaker's office confirmed.

Earlier in the day, Abeywardena had told Rajapaksa to submit his resignation letter as soon as possible or else he will consider other options to remove him from the office.

On Saturday, Rajapaksa had announced that he will step down after thousands of protesters stormed his official residence, blaming him for the unusual economic crisis that has brought the country to its knees.

Rajapaksa, who enjoys immunity from prosecution while he is President, fled the country without resigning to avoid the possibility of arrest by the new government. He first exited the country to the Maldives and later went to Singapore on a "private visit".

Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was announced as acting President by Rajapaksa on Wednesday.