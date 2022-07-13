Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Staying At Ithaafushi Resort In Maldives: Sources

Hours after Sri Lankan Air Force Media Director confirmed that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the country with his wife and 2 bodyguards, were subjected to full approval by the Ministry of Defense for immigration, customs and other laws to fly to the Maldives, Republic has now learnt that the President is currently at Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi Resort in the Maldives.

After this, he will next move to Singapore this evening, as his asylum is confirmed by the Singapore authorities. It is important to mention that as per the Sri Lankan Parliament Speaker, Rajapaksa is set to resign within the day and a new President will be elected by July 20.

Earlier in the day, sources informed Republic that President Gotabaya arrived in Maldives along with his wife and 2 bodyguards at around 3 a.m. (local time). The Sri Lankans living in the Maldives tried to gather outside the airport, however, the Maldivian security forces made sure that there is no security lapse, said sources. It was also revealed that Rajapaksa has not signed any resignation letter as yet.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe took oath as acting President after Rajapaksa fled. Wickremesinghe has also ordered 'State of Emergency' across the country along with a curfew in the Western Province.

Rajapaksa to resign within the day, new President to be elected on July 20: Speaker

Sri Lankan Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena stated that he is yet to get Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation letter. According to the Speaker, Rajapaksa is slated to hand over the resignation letter to him within a day. Abeywardena also stated that the country will elect a new President on July 20.

Last month, Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said that the country’s economy had collapsed. The government's negotiations with the IMF have been complex as the Sri Lankan government has declared bankruptcy.