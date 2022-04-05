Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa 'won't Resign'; To Hand Over Govt To Party With Majority

As Sri Lanka continues to face one of its worst economic crises, Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Tuesday made it clear that he won't step down as President. Amid public protests against shortages of essential goods and electricity power cuts, Sri Lankan President held political meetings on Monday and informed senior party members that he is ready to hand over the government to the party that secures a majority of 113 seats in Parliament.

According to Daily Mirror, since people are protesting in Sri Lanka against the government's handling of the worst economic crisis and with Speaker, Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena presiding to conduct a vote to determine which party holds the absolute majority of 113 seats in the 225-member assembly, Parliament is scheduled to convene for the first time today, April 5.

Sri Lankan cabinet quits amid protests

On Sunday, mass protests prompted 26 Sri Lankan Cabinet Ministers to resign from their positions. Opposition parties were invited by President Rajapaksa to join the cabinet and form a united government to resolve the crisis situation.

Daily Mirror newspaper reported that the government has lost its two-thirds majority following the exit of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and some government MPs threatening to go solo.

However, the SLPP is currently trying to retain its 113 seats so that it could continue in government even with a simple majority while Mahinda Rajapaksa could continue as the Prime Minister.

A proposal will be made to the Speaker to call for a debate to decide on the new Prime Minister if the government fails to show its majority numbers today. And, the government will be handed over to the new party as decided by President Rajapaksa, Daily Mirror reported.

On Saturday, the country's government blocked access to social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp, and YouTube. Later on Sunday afternoon, the ban was lifted after the PM's son Namal Rajapaksa spoke against it.

Sri Lanka, an island country with a 22 million population has finally fallen to China's debt-trap diplomacy. China turns a blind eye after ensnaring Sri Lanka into a debt trap as the Island nation faces its worst economic crisis in decades and struggles to pay loans.

(With ANI input)

(Image: AP)