Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Wednesday expressed his gratitude toward India claiming that the country, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given the island country "a breath of life" in the crisis.

The Sri Lankan President made the remarks when he was presenting the government’s policy statement during the third session of Parliament. Notably, the Sri Lankan Parliament met for the first session under President Wickremesinghe on Wednesday after he was sworn in on July 21 following the resignation of former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Addressing the Parliament on Wednesday, Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe said, "I wish to specially mention the assistance provided by India, our closest neighbour, in our efforts of economic revitalisation. The Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given us a breath of life. On behalf of my people and that of my own, I convey my gratitude to Prime Minister Modi, the government and the people of India."

I wish to specially mention the assistance provided by India, our closest neighbour, in our efforts for economic revitalisation: Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe in Parliament



Wickremesinghe seeks formation of all-party government

In his address, the 73-year-old President reiterated his call for the formation of an all-party government to steer the island country out of the economic crisis. According to Colombo Gazette, which published Wirckremsinghe's complete statement, the Lankan President stated that Parliament must be unified and not split to confront the crisis and issues faced by the country. He also stated that several political parties have already shown interest in joining the all-party government.

"An All-Party Government is not a government that acts on the sole opinion of one party. It is a government that comprises the views of all parties within a common policy framework and is implemented after decisions are made. I wish to reiterate to this House, the importance of an All-Party Government in order to resolve this crisis and establish stability in an expeditious manner," Wickremesinghe said.

India's assistance to crisis-stricken Sri Lanka

Notably, the island country since the beginning of 2022 has been experiencing an economic crisis with the government defaulting on its foreign loans. Several Sri Lankans started experiencing an extreme shortage of food, fuel and medicine which resulted in protests across the island country.

In this crisis, India, under PM Modi's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, extended the Line of Credit and provided more than 25 tonnes of drugs and medical supplies to the country. In addition to this, economic assistance of $3.5 Billion and supply of other humanitarian aid such as rice, milk powder and kerosene were also given to Sri Lanka.

