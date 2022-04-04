Sri Lankan Prez Invites All Parties To Work Together To Find Solutions To Ongoing Crisis

In a crisis management move, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has invited all political parties in the country to join the Ministry to find a solution to the national conflict. He has called on all political parties to work together to find a solution to the national crisis that has arisen. This comes after the country's LoP Sajith Premadasa called the mass resignation of the cabinet 'melodrama'.

Sri Lanka crisis: President invites all political parties to work together

#BREAKING | Sri Lankan President invites all political parties representatives in Parliament to take up ministerial posts and work together to find a solution to the national crisishttps://t.co/nbRYmryTQD pic.twitter.com/CZUu2hEGBC — Republic (@republic) April 4, 2022

The President also issued a press release on the same has also been issued by the President stating 'considering the need, the time has come to work together.'

"Current crisis is due to several economic and global factors. As one of the leading democracies in Asia, it needs to be addressed within the framework of democracy itself. We must work together in the national interest for the benefit of citizens and future generations," President wrote in a letter.

Sri Lanka Central Bank Governor resigns

In a tweet, Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said that he has tendered his resignation in the context of all Cabinet Ministers resigning:

In the context of all Cabinet Ministers resigning, I have today submitted my resignation as Governor, @CBSL to HE President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. @GotabayaR #SriLanka #GoSL — Ajith Nivard Cabraal (@an_cabraal) April 4, 2022

Sri Lanka's cabinet ministers resign amid economic crisis

Amid a public emergency in Sri Lanka, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's son, Namal Rajapaksa resigned from all his portfolios. He was serving as Sri Lanka's Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs and resigned with immediate effect. Meanwhile, the country's Cabinet of Ministers also resigned with immediate effect late on Sunday night amid the worst economic crisis of all time.

Speaking to reporters, Education Minister and Leader of the House, Dinesh Gunawardena, said the Cabinet ministers handed over their resignations to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. He mentioned no reason behind the mass resignation; however, political experts suspected that the ministers came under intense pressure from the public over the government's alleged "mishandling" of the economic crisis, triggered by the shortage in the foreign exchange reserve.

