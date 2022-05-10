Sri Lankan Prez Stretches 'state Of Emergency' Until May 11 As Civil Unrest Intensifies

As the civil unrest in the wake of economic and political turmoil intensified, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Tuesday extended the "state of emergency" until May 11. In a Presidential decree, the crisis-hit President instructed citizens "not to use" public transport, roads and/or recreational areas until May 11 (Wednesday). The curfew was declared on May 5, for the second time in five weeks.

“I instruct everybody not to use any public roads, railways, public parks, public recreation areas or other public territories or the seashore from 19:00 on May 9 to 07:00 on May 11,” Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said. The announcement comes after Sri Lanka crept towards anarchy with violent protests on Monday, that killed 7 and injured 231, as per Sri Lankan media reports, quoted by Sputnik.

Meanwhile, among other notable developments on Monday, the Sri Lankan Prime Minister and brother of Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Mahinda Rajapaksa tendered his resignation, leading to a complete dissolution of the cabinet. Shortly after, his ancestral home in Kurunegala in the north-western province was set ablaze by an agitated mob. The homes of 8 other ministers of the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party were burnt.

Unrest in Sri Lanka

The peaceful protests against the 'Rajapaksa clan' that began on April 7 turned violent after the president declared an emergency in the island nation, preventing citizens to venture on roads for purchasing necessities. Armed police and military were deployed giving them extensive power to resort to sweeping measures to "restore" peace and stability as the country slipped further into deep economic crises.

Sri Lankan police opened fire on anti-government protestors in the southern region of Rambukkana, which killed at least one person and injured 13 others. In addition, 15 police officers were also hurt, according to PTI. President Rajapaksa shared a tweet stating, "Sri Lankan citizens' right to peacefully protest won't be hindered. Sri Lankan Police will carry out an impartial & transparent inquiry regarding the incident at Rambukkana which led to the tragedy for which I’m deeply saddened. I urge all citizens to refrain from violence as they protest."

As per local media reports, citing police officials, a group of infuriated mob blocked the intercity railway track for over eight hours in Rambukkana. They refused to allow oil carriers to cross in protest against the skyrocketing fuel and food prices in the crisis-torn nation.

Economic crisis in Sri Lanka

The citizens in the country are living under a massive shortage of food and fuel. Further, hours-long power outage for days has triggered further discontent among 22 million residents in the island nation. The island country is on the edge of declaring bankruptcy with a total outstanding foreign debt of $51 billion. In the wake of the worst-in-a-decade economic turmoil, Colombo said it will suspend repayment of foreign loans after its foreign currency reserves plummeted below $50 million. Sri Lanka has to pay $7 billion in foreign debts by the end of this year and $25 billion by 2026.

(Image: AP)