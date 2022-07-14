Sri Lankan Protesters Adamant Despite Curfew; 'Here To Save The Country, Won't Stop'

Even as the Sri Lankan government imposed a curfew in Colombo, protestors pledged to continue the demonstrations "come what may". A large section of Sri Lanka's citizens, including influential personalities, have been protesting against the government amid an unprecedented financial crisis in the country. The protestors have put forth a six-point demand.

Addressing a press conference, a protestor said that they wanted to prove to the world that they are capable and thus held the presidential palace and other important office installations, under their control for 24 hours. The protestor informed that the demonstrations would continue despite any opposition they receive.

“We will continue to protest. We won’t stop. We are here to save the country, if required we will go down,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror, citing Army sources, reported that the Army has been given full freedom to use force to restore peace and prevent loss for life and property.

'Showed the world, we are capable'

The protesters have drafted an action plan for the government. However, not one of those hasn't been achieved.

“We have raised up our action plan with 6 points. Even the first one has not been achieved yet,” the protestor said.

Further explaining the reason behind capturing the presidential palace and other important government offices he said, “We showed to the world that we are capable. That’s what we did and we don't want to own this up.”

#WATCH | Sri Lanka: Amid nationwide unrest in the country and raging protests, military armoured vehicles seen on the roads of capital Colombo pic.twitter.com/hosAiOkiqX — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2022

What are the protesters demanding?

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa should resign with immediate effect

PM and other ministers should also step down immediately

An interim government, which subscribes to the economic, social and political aims and aspirations of the people should be established

The executive powers of the president should be reduced until the new constitution is put in place

A new constitution that endorses people's sovereignty should be established

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa reaches Singapore

According to reports, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who has fled the country reached Singapore from the Maldives, where he had earlier travelled. He is yet to resign and has appointed PM Ranil Wickremesinghe as the acting president. Curfew is imposed in Colombo until 5 am July 15.

Military armoured vehicles were seen patrolling the streets of Colombo, as the city is under curfew. The security forces are also conducting air patrol over Prime Minister's residence in the capital city.

(Image: AP)