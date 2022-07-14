Last Updated:

Sri Lankan Protesters Adamant Despite Curfew; 'Here To Save The Country, Won't Stop'

Protesters in Sri Lanka pledged that, come what may, they will continue the demonstrations and have put forth a list of demands before the government.

Written By
Abhishek Raval

Image: AP


Even as the Sri Lankan government imposed a curfew in Colombo, protestors pledged to continue the demonstrations "come what may". A large section of Sri Lanka's citizens, including influential personalities, have been protesting against the government amid an unprecedented financial crisis in the country. The protestors have put forth a six-point demand. 

Addressing a press conference, a protestor said that they wanted to prove to the world that they are capable and thus held the presidential palace and other important office installations, under their control for 24 hours. The protestor informed that the demonstrations would continue despite any opposition they receive.

“We will continue to protest. We won’t stop. We are here to save the country, if required we will go down,” he said.

READ | Sri Lanka Crisis: Troops gather outside parliament in Colombo

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror, citing Army sources, reported that the Army has been given full freedom to use force to restore peace and prevent loss for life and property. 

'Showed the world, we are capable'

The protesters have drafted an action plan for the government. However, not one of those hasn't been achieved. 

READ | UK, Singapore, Bahrain, New Zealand urge citizens to avoid travel to crisis-hit Sri Lanka

“We have raised up our action plan with 6 points. Even the first one has not been achieved yet,” the protestor said. 

READ | Sri Lanka: 2 security officers injured in clashes, curfew imposed again in Colombo

Further explaining the reason behind capturing the presidential palace and other important government offices he said, “We showed to the world that we are capable. That’s what we did and we don't want to own this up.”

READ | Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to remain in Singapore, will not travel further

What are the protesters demanding?

  • President Gotabaya Rajapaksa should resign with immediate effect
  • PM and other ministers should also step down immediately
  • An interim government, which subscribes to the economic, social and political aims and aspirations of the people should be established
  • The executive powers of the president should be reduced until the new constitution is put in place 
  • A new constitution that endorses people's sovereignty should be established 

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa reaches Singapore

According to reports, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who has fled the country reached Singapore from the Maldives, where he had earlier travelled. He is yet to resign and has appointed PM Ranil Wickremesinghe as the acting president. Curfew is imposed in Colombo until 5 am July 15. 

READ | Sri Lanka: Mahinda & Basil Rajapaksa to not leave country till July 15 amid growing unrest

Military armoured vehicles were seen patrolling the streets of Colombo, as the city is under curfew. The security forces are also conducting air patrol over Prime Minister's residence in the capital city.    

(Image: AP)

First Published:
COMMENT