Sri Lankan SC Orders Probe Into Ex-President Rajapaksa & His Brothers Over Economic Crisis

After an unprecedented public outrage erupted in Sri Lanka in June over the economic crisis, the country has been in a chaotic situation since then. On Friday, an investigation of the former Sri Lankan president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, and former cabinet ministers, Mahinda and Basil Rajapaksa, was ordered by the apex court of Sri Lanka. Notably, this came after Transparency International called for accountability for the island nation's previous government for its worst financial crisis.

According to a Sputnik report, the top court of Sri Lanka has also ordered an investigation into two former central bank governors, per Transparency International. Also, the court has provided two months' time for the completion of an audit of the economic decisions taken by the Rajapaksa government and other officials. Notably, a special team created by the court will probe into the matter to find out the reasons for the delay in seeking assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) amid dwindling foreign exchange reserves.

It is to mention that last month, Gotabaya Rajapaksa has been given special security and a state bungalow for accommodation on his return to the island nation from Thailand where he fled amid months-long mass protests over the country’s worst economic crisis.

Wickremesinghe blames previous governments for current crisis

It is important to note that the present government led by Ranil Wickremesinghe has blamed the financial mismanagement of the previous governments as the major reason for the current crisis across the island nation. Wickremesinghe was appointed as the president with the help of Rajapaksa’s Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna in July. The present government has been seeking ways to restructure with creditors such as China, Japan, and India to secure the release of funds under a $2.9 billion staff-level agreement with the IMF.

Economic crisis in Sri Lanka

For the first time in the last 75 years, Sri Lanka witnessed its worst economic crisis, leaving people extremely furious over the rising inflation. According to reports, the foreign currency reserves of Sri Lanka have run dry and people have been facing a crisis for essential items including food, medicine, and fuel for quite a long time.

Image: AP

With Inputs from AP