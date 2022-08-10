Sri Lankan Social Media Event Curbed In China After Ship Denied Entry To Hambantota

After the Sri Lankan government cancelled approval given to a Chinese ship to dock at the country's Hambantota port, the Chinese social media platform TikTok has reportedly barred a promotional campaign of the Sri Lankan embassy on Douyin-- the TikTok equivalent in China.

Meanwhile, on August 12, the Sri Lankan embassy had planned for a TikTok campaign. However, they were been informed by Chinese officials that it cannot be put into practice. The Sri Lankan government believes it was in retaliation for the island nation's postponement of the Chinese ship's port call over concerns raised by India, ANI reported.

On August 6, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka asked the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to postpone the arrival of Yuan Wang 5, a massive space-satellite tracker ship, which was scheduled to arrive at the Hambantota port, "until further talks." The Chinese vessel with dual purposes was scheduled to arrive in the leased Hambantota port on August 11 in order to refuel and leave on August 17.

India had voiced security concerns regarding the ship's docking in Hambantota because it appeared to be a research vessel, and could map the ocean floor, which is essential for Chinese Navy anti-submarine operations. The Yuan Wang 5 was constructed in 2007 and has a carrying capacity of 11,000 tonnes. It is designated as a research and survey vessel.

Notably, the Hambantota port, about 250 kilometres from Colombo, was built with high-interest Chinese loans. The Sri Lankan government struggled to repay the Chinese debt, so the port was handed over to China on a 99-year lease.

Sri Lanka confirms it requested Beijing to postpone Chinese vessel's docking

On August 8, Sri Lanka confirmed that it had requested Beijing to postpone the trip of the Chinese vessel Yuang Wang 5 to the port of Hambantota.

"The Ministry has communicated to the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Colombo to defer the visit of the said vessel to the Hambantota port," the statement read.

Meanwhile, in response to media reports about the vessel, China's foreign ministry stated that Beijing "always exercises high seas freedom in accordance with law and fully respects coastal countries' jurisdiction over scientific research activities in waters under their jurisdiction." Additionally, China urged "relevant parties" to view its marine scientific research initiatives rationally and to stop interfering with normal communication and cooperation between Sri Lanka and China.

The Chineses Foreign Ministry said, "It is completely unjustified for certain countries to cite the so-called 'security concerns' to pressure Sri Lanka."

(Image: AP)