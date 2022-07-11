Sri Lankan Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena on Monday clarified that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has not left the country amid the ongoing political turmoil. This comes after Abeywardena had told BBC News Podcast that the President fled to a nearby country following a mass protest and that he would return back by July 13. "President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa is still in the country, I made a mistake during an interview," he confirmed to ANI in a telephone call.

Earlier, the Speaker stated that President Rajapaksa has agreed to tender his resignation on July 13. This comes after protesters have been demanding the Sri Lankan President and his entire government resign as the island nation tackles the worst economic crisis since its independence. On July 9, a large number of protesters stormed the official residence of the President. At least 45 people, including security forces personnel, were injured in clashes between security personnel and the protesters.

According to local media reports, the protestors also recovered millions of Rupees from the Presidential Palace. They later handed over the recovered money to the security units of the country, Daily Mirror reported. Meanwhile, the Minister of Urban Development and Housing, Prasanna Ranatunga claimed that the new President of the country will be elected on July 20. Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) leader stated that party leadership has decided to elect the new President on July 20, as incumbent Rajapaksa has decided to step down from his position.

It is worth mentioning here that the Sri Lankan government has been struggling to meet basic requirements for its population of 22 million citizens amid an unprecedented economic crisis. The island nation is also currently facing a foreign exchange deficit, which has resulted in food, fuel, power, and gas shortages, and has sought economic assistance from friendly countries. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Saturday, July 9, tendered his resignation to make way for an all-party government to take over.

