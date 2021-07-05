Sri Lankan Underworld Gang Leader Suresh Raj Arrested By Tamil Nadu Q Branch

Sri Lankan underworld gang leader Suresh Raj was arrested by Tamil Nadu Q branch on July 3 who was convicted of murder and fled his country 15 years ago. The Tamil Nadu Anti-Terrorist Squad known as ‘Q’ had been tracking the Sri Lankan underworld gang leader for several months before apprehending him. Republic understands that on Thursday, the officials had camped near Raj’s home and arrested him on July 3. He was living in a home in Angamaly which is in close proximity to Cochin International Airport. However, it still remains unclear in what connection he has been apprehended, though it is not related to terror.

Suresh Raj’s brother also arrested

Notably, the operation to arrest Suresh Raj was not led by the Kerala anti-terrorist squad but Tamil Nadu’s Q squad. Sources have revealed to Republic that his brother, Ramesh Raj has also been arrested. It is suspected that the arrests are made in relation to drug trafficking which took place in the Sri Lankan waters as there has been an interception of three foreign vessels, sources say.

His arrest has not been registered in Kerala and even though his entire family was in India, only Raj and his brother were arrested. Police are still determining if his kin are still in Kerala or have left the area. While the accused were residing at Kidangoor near Angamaly, it is still not verified if they were staying under false identities. Reportedly, before being moved to Tamil Nadu, they were taken to the ATS office at Nedumbassery.

As per reports, on Saturday at least three persons were taken into custody from Angamaly including two Sri Lankan nationals and a Tamil Nadu native. While the Tamil Nadu native had arrived only recently, the Sri Lankans were around for at least 15 years with Raj already convicted in a murder case and having Red-Corner notice against him. Decades ago, the Sri Lankan nationals fled the country on a vehicle with a Tamil Nadu registration number until they were arrested.