Sri Lanka's Arjuna Ranatunga Thanks 'elder Brother' India, PM Modi For Aid Amid Crisis

Former Sri Lanka cricketer and current Minister Arjuna Ranatunga praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday for assisting Sri Lanka during its economic crisis. Sri Lanka is in the midst of a severe economic crisis, with food and fuel shortages affecting a substantial portion of the population. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy has been in free fall.

“PM Modi was very generous to give the grant to start Jaffna International Airport. India has been an elder brother to us. I am glad that they are monitoring the situation rather than giving money to Sri Lanka. They are looking at our needs like petrol and medicines and I am sure that these are things we will be lacking in a couple of months. India has been helping us in a big way,” Minister Arjuna Ranatunga told reporters.

He further added, “My major worry is that I don’t want a blood bath. I am very scared and don’t want people to start another war, which we suffered for years. Some of the politicians in the government are trying to show that the disease was created by Tamils and Muslims and by doing this they are trying to divide the country.”

Regarding the ongoing protests in the country, Ranatunga justified the actions of the general public and said that the government did not handle the COVID-19 pandemic properly.

“The general public came out to ask for very basic things such as rice, petrol, food, etc. I don’t agree with the violence that is happening, it should not happen. But the country has gone into a major mess in the last two years. The government can give the excuse that it is COVID but other countries also went through that. These people did not handle things properly and were overconfident that they can get away with anything they do. They even got rid of their court cases and that’s the reason why people came on the road,” the former Sri Lanka cricketer, Arjuna Ranatunga stated.

Sri Lanka is also experiencing a foreign exchange crisis, which has hampered the country's ability to purchase food and gasoline, resulting in power outages. Sri Lanka was forced to seek assistance from friendly countries due to a shortage of essential goods.