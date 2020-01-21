Sri Lanka's Attempt To Break World Record Of Twin Gathering Hindered By Overcrowding

Sri Lanka recently attempted to set a world record for the largest gathering of twins on January 20 however, it was marred as 'too many' turned up at the event. The organisers of the event called on the island's twins to gather at a sports stadium in Colombo to break Taiwan's Guinness World Record which was set in 1999. The previous largest twin gathering reportedly had 3,961 pairs of twins, 27 sets of triplets and four sets of quadruplets together in one place. However, in Sri Lanka, the number of twins that turned up on Monday ended up facing long queues.

The huge waiting line also hindered the registration process with strict rules as birth certificates of all siblings had to be checked. Participants reportedly had to pose for photographs and then wait for at least five minutes. While the organisers were aiming at only 5,000 pairs of twins, they ended up registering nearly 14,000 pairs of twins in Sri Lanka. People varied from army generals to mothers with twin children and ages ranging from three months to 89 years had also registered in the five-hour period.

Will make another attempt if fail

Wasana Ranasinghe, Sri Lanka Twins spokesperson told an international agency that they 'had more than expected' and to make them all go through single entry point 'was not easy'. She also added that not all the twins remained at the stadium to pose for a mandatory group photograph or waited for at least a few minutes which was essential by the guidelines. The results will now be declared by the organisation in 14 days and will be disclosed if Sri Lanka qualified for the record or not.

Furthermore, Ranasinghe along with many others told an international agency that the organisers would try to break the record again if they fail this year. They remain confident that a similar level of turnout will be there for their next attempt even though, reportedly, some of the twins travelled for hours just to be part of the event on Monday. One of the two army generals who came to the event reportedly said that 'we know our strength' and thus, 'we can make another attempt'.

