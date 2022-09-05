Sri Lanka's Audit Report Urges Action Against Chinese Firm Over Fertiliser Import Scandal

A Chinese company and officials should be held accountable for the fertiliser contract between Sri Lanka and China which caused the island nation’s exchequer a loss of $6.9 million because the fertiliser stock was rejected in December 2021 due to claims that it contained dangerous bacteria, according to Sri Lanka's audit report. Further, the report urged action and recommended the prosecution of the officials and the Chinese company, Qingdao Seawin Biotech Group Co Ltd, which was in charge of an unfilled fertiliser store, the Sunday Times reported.

Furthermore, the audit has even asked the Chinese business for compensation for attempting to unload a supply of unsterilized fertiliser that was contaminated with harmful bacteria.

According to the report quoted by the Sunday Times, “… proceed with the legal action against the supplier and obtain compensation for attempting to enter a stock of unsterilized fertilizer… containing the destructive bacteria — Erwinia and Bacillus which cause diseases called mild rot and blight for economically valuable crops in Sri Lanka that cannot be imported into Sri Lanka in accordance with the terms of the agreement and the Plant Protection Act No 35 of 1999, and there is no recommended agrochemical for control”.

The National Audit Office's special audit report on the purchase of 96,000MT of organic fertiliser from the Chinese firm Qingdao Seawin Biotech Group Co. Ltd. also suggested blacklisting the business since it had not complied with Sri Lankan laws and agreements.

Sri Lanka is suffering losses due to the fertiliser contract with China

In addition to this, since no members of the Technical Evaluation Committee took part in the evaluation procedure and only the committee chairman had signed the documents pertaining to the pre-qualification evaluation of each bidder, the report made numerous observations regarding the deficiencies in the procurement process and technical evaluation.

Following that, on September 23, 2021, Shipping Advice told the appropriate supply business that the 20,550MT of fertiliser had been sent from the Chinese port of Qingdao to the port of Colombo, according to the Sunday Times.

When Hippo Spirit, the ship which was carrying the fertiliser cargo, was anchored off the Colombo port last September, a contentious situation occurred because the stock could not be unloaded as it had not been sterilised in accordance with the Plant Quarantine Act and was discovered in the samples to contain harmful bacteria.

According to the Sunday Times report, the importers, which are the two state-owned businesses named Ceylon Fertilizer Company Limited and Colombo Commercial Fertilizer Company Limited, refused to receive and pay for the shipment and subsequently filed cases at the Colombo Commercial Court to obtain payment injunction orders against the People's Bank.

After the problem was brought up through diplomatic channels, a Cabinet Memorandum was presented on the Attorney General's recommendation to settle it through mediation. Further, permission was given to pay a $6.9 million advance to cover 75% of the cost of the fertiliser stock. The fertiliser was to be resupplied with the desired composition and quality in compliance with the court settlement after the two lawsuits were later settled and withdrawn.

The report claimed that up until this point, the fertiliser stock has not met the expected standard. “Although the period of the letter of credit and the performance bond should be extended and kept valid as per the settlement terms, those documents expired on March 12 and on March 24 respectively,” it added. As a consequence, if the supplier refuses to provide standardised fertilisers, the ability to encash the money paid on settlement has been lost. “Resulting all of the above, the entire amount paid for fertilizers has become a loss to the government,” according to the study.

