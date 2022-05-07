Sri Lanka's Bar Association Urges People To Maintain Peace As President Declares Emergency

Amid the ongoing economic turbulence in Sri Lanka, the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) has appealed to the civilians to remain calm and act peacefully, Colombo Gazette reported on Friday. In a statement released on Friday, the Bar Council advised the citizens to act wisely while demonstrating against the incumbent administration in order to protect their fundamental rights. Notably, BASL's appeal comes hours after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a state of emergency in the island nation, giving him broad authority amidst widespread, violent public protests demanding his resignation over the worst economic crisis being undergone by the country.

"As was stated earlier on the 2nd of April 2022, when the President declared a State of Emergency for a brief period of time, the BASL remains of the view that a declaration of a state of emergency is not the answer to the present situation in the country including the spate of public protests and strikes which have occurred," the BASL said in a statement released after the declaration of emergency. The Bar Council urged all the political parties including, the Opposition leaders get united and solve the grave crisis urgently. Also, it appealed to the President to explain the reasons why he has declared the State of Emergency.

It is pertinent to mention here that the island nation has been encountering the worst economic crisis in its history since last month. The country has huge debt obligations and dwindling foreign reserves, and has been struggling to pay for imports, causing a shortage of essentials. Citizens were forced to stand in long fuel lines, cooking gas, and medicines. People who have been struggling to manage their expanses were continuously demonstrating against the ruling administration, seeking the resignation of the Prime Minister, who heads an influential clan and has been in power for most of the past two decades. The protest turned more violent after a person was killed and several others were injured during the protest last month.

Earlier on April 24, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) assured to assist the country with an amount of $300 million to $600 million. According to IMF, the island nation will receive a hefty amount from the World Bank over the next four months. The major development came after the delegation of Sri Lankan ministers held negotiations with the international financial institution during the 2022 IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington, DC. According to the statement released by the IMF, the Sri Lankan government will spend the sanctioned amount on the purchase of medicines and other essential items.

