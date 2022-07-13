Sri Lanka's Buddhist Priest Ready To Nominate Civil Activists For Presidency If Needed

If political parties in Sri Lanka failed to reach a consensus on appointing the new President, the country’s Buddhist priest Omalpe Sobitha Thera said that the clergy are ready to nominate five civil society activists suitable for the post. Thera called on the party leaders amid political turmoil in the country, to allow the activists to be appointed through the national list to the Parliament.

According to Daily Mirror report, Thera said, "The future President should be chosen with a common agreement from all political parties and based on the national needs. We request all political party leaders to come to a consensus, leaving behind a political power struggle. If they cannot do so, we are ready to nominate five civil activists suitable for the position. In such a case, we request party leaders to allow them to be nominated through the national list in place of five MPs."

Additionally, Sri Lanka’s Buddhist priest urged the demonstrators to vacate President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's house, which they stormed on Saturday in a dramatic escalation of months-long protests. The senior prelate said, “The people who had taken over the President’s House, Presidential Secretariat and Temple Trees, must vacate the premises after the resignation of the President is announced officially today. There could be a security threat to these national properties as malicious elements may destroy or vandalize them. We request the protesters to hand back the premises to be taken care of by the security forces.”

Rajapaksa left Sri Lanka and arrived in Maldives

Meanwhile, in the latest development from debt-ridden Sri Lanka, Rajapaksa fled the country and reached the Maldives along with his wife and two bodyguards. Sri Lankan Parliament told ANI that Rajapaksa has not yet tendered his resignation and he departed from the island nation with the full approval of the government. Rajapaksa left Sri Lanka on a military jet provided by the Sri Lankan Air Forces.

Republic TV’s sources have revealed that the Maldives is not Rajapaksa’s final destination and he is expected to reach there by the end of Wednesday. Only upon arriving at the final destination, the embattled leader’s resignation would be delivered to the Sri Lankan Parliament’s speaker by Rajapaksa’s close aide.

#BREAKING | Maldives not Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapska's 'final destination'. Rajapaksa expected to arrive at his final destination later today, from where he will resign: Sources

Tune in here for details - https://t.co/ubdWUNXIRr pic.twitter.com/2zUF8CkxDD — Republic (@republic) July 13, 2022

Image: AP/ANI