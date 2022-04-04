Responding to the Sri Lankan cabinet’s en masse resignation, Leader of Opposition Sajith Premadasa on Monday termed it as an “exercise in fooling the people”. According to him, the resignation tendered by 26 cabinet ministers including Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s son Namal Rajapaksa, is a mere “melodrama”. Premadasa told ANI, that ministers resigning from the cabinet do not amount to “genuine” efforts to provide some relief to the people of the country, battling one of the worst economic crises.

Amid an unprecedented economic crisis driven by mismanagement of finances and ill-timed tax cuts, the Sri Lankan government is struggling to provide basic needs to its 22 million citizens. The crises were further stoked on Sunday when top ministers resigned from their positions with immediate effect.

Now, a new Sri Lankan cabinet is expected to be sworn in on Monday as the government scrambles efforts to tackle the raging dissatisfaction among the general public due to economic hardships. In the wake of the situation, Premadasa said that Sri Lanka is calling for “wholesale change” which would bring about relief to the island nation “not relief to politicians”.

“It's a melodrama that is being enacted to dupe the people of our country. It's not a genuine effort towards bringing some sort of relief to the people of our country. It's an exercise in fooling the people,” said Sajith Premadasa.

“Whole country is calling for wholesale change. What we ask for is a pathbreaking wholesale change that brings about relief to the country, not relief to politicians; not a game of musical chairs where politicians exchange their position,” he also said.

Sri Lankan opposition will not tone down protests: Premadasa

Further, when Premadasa was asked if the opposition will now tone down their demonstrations and demands, he said, “Not at all. Our demands are the demands of the people. We are there to protect the lives of the people of our motherland”. He further said, “We are there to protect the right of the people to live, to enjoy their economic, political, cultural, religious, civic & all other rights. This Govt is depriving those rights. So, we are there to champion the cause of the people”.

