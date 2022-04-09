Sri Lanka's Central Bank Doubles Interest Rate To Tame Inflation As Protests Intensify

As the economic crisis in Sri Lanka deepens, the country's central bank raised interest rates by a record 700 basis points on Friday. After its currency fell almost 35 per cent against the US dollar in a month, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka upped its benchmark lending rate to 14.5 per cent to "stabilise the currency rate." Nandalal Weerasinghe, the bank's newly appointed governor, claimed attempts in the previous year to regulate foreign exchange markets and maintain interest rates artificially low led to the unprecedented economic instability.

"We are now in damage control mode. We would not have had to make such a sharp increase if rates had been raised incrementally over a period of time," Weerasinghe said at his first press conference. He also assured that he would relax exchange controls introduced by his predecessor.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka released a press statement regarding their meeting and the subsequent decisions taken in the monetary policy. "The Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, at its meeting held on 08 April 2022, decided to increase the Standing Deposit Facility Rate (SDFR) and the Standing Lending Facility Rate (SLFR) of the Central Bank by 700 basis points to 13.50 per cent and 14.50 per cent, respectively, effective from the close of business on 08 April 2022," the statement from the press release of CBSL.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka Significantly Tightens its Monetary Policy Stance to Stabilise the Economy



SDFR - 13.50%

SLFR - 14.50%



"The Board, having noted the inflationary pressures that could further intensify in the period ahead, driven by the build-up of aggregate demand, domestic supply disruptions, exchange rate depreciation and the elevated prices of commodities globally, was of the view that a substantial policy response is imperative to arrest the buildup of added demand-driven inflationary pressures in the economy and preempt the escalation of adverse inflationary expectations, to provide the required impetus to stabilise the exchange rate and also to correct anomalies observed in the market interest rate structure," a press release from CBSL read.

It is pertinent to mention that in March, the Colombo Consumer Price Index jumped 18.7%, with food inflation above 25%, although private estimates put inflation at almost 50% for the month in the island country that is facing one of the worst economic crisis in its history.

Protest in Sri Lanka over the President's resignation

Several people on Thursday protested outside the office of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. Protestors chanted anti-government slogans against the Gotabaya Rajapaksa-led government for mishandling the ongoing crisis in the island nation. Wide-scale protests at several places started following a notification revoking the proclamation issued declaring the State of Emergency by Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Protestors across the country held signs reading "Gota go home," calling on Rajapaksa and his administration to resign in the wake of the country's greatest economic crisis since its 1948 independence.

Sri Lanka is facing a foreign exchange deficit

The Gotabaya Rajapaksa-led government is battling to meet basic requirements for its 22 million citizens amid an unprecedented economic crisis in the country caused by mishandling of finances and ill-timed tax cuts. The crisis was exacerbated further after cabinet ministers resigned on Sunday, April 3, with immediate effect. Sri Lanka is currently facing a foreign exchange deficit, which has resulted in food, fuel, power, and gas shortages, and has sought economic assistance from friendly countries, ANI reported.

Sri Lanka Economic Crisis

Sri Lanka also received a total of 40,000 Metric tonnes of various types of fuel from India on April 2.