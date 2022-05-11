Sri Lanka's CID Summons Ex-PM Mahinda Rajapaksa's Security Chief, Officials Post Violence

On May 9, eight people were killed and more than 200 were injured in the violence that erupted in Sri Lanka after government supporters attacked the sites of peaceful anti-government protesters. Now, the Sri Lankan Crime Investigation Department (CID) is taking steps to hold the perpetrators accountable, and the investigation agency has summoned former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's security chief and other officials, according to media reports.

As per the reports of Daily Mirror, the Director in-charge for security units of former PM Mahinda Rajapaksa, as well as the OIC of the Kollupitiya Police, had been summoned to the CID to record statements in connection with attacks on unarmed protesters on May 9. Sri Lanka is experiencing severe food and power shortages, requiring the financially-hit country to seek assistance from its neighbours. Huge protests erupted in Sri Lanka, with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa being called to resign. PM Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned on May 9 after being blamed for the violence.

After pro-government organisations clashed with anti-government protesters, a number of senior leaders' vehicles and properties were badly damaged. Following a day of violent skirmishes, Sri Lanka's military forces were ordered to open fire on anyone stealing public property or harming others. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa advised people to stay calm and avoid violence and retaliation against others. From May 9 through May 11, a national curfew was imposed, with the military deployed to preserve law and order.

BASL asks for an independent investigation & arrest of perpetrators

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) has also asked for an independent investigation and the arrest of all people who conspired to unleash the violent mob irrespective of the positions they held in government or of their family connections. A travel ban was also requested by the BASL.

The government supporters marched from the Temple Trees, which is the residence of the Prime Minister, to the protest locations and attacked peaceful protesters. BASL stated that the refusal of the police to intervene and stop the mob and take necessary steps to control it is grounds for severe concern. The Bar Association also stated that the violence has damaged trust in the whole administration, including the President, jeopardising efforts to restore political and economic stability.

Image: AP