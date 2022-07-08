Sri Lanka's Economic Downturn Should Be A Warning To Debt-ridden Nations, Says UNDP

The United Nations warned on Thursday that countries that are already under stress from the COVID-19 outbreak, and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, have a risk of experiencing the same economic turbulence and human suffering as Sri Lanka unless the global community agrees to take drastic financial measures to support nations laden with debt. This warning has been issued as new information from the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) revealed that 828 million people worldwide were suffering from hunger in 2021, up approximately 46 million from 2020 and 150 million since the coronavirus pandemic, as per the statement issued by the UN..

Achim Steiner, Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), said referring to Sri Lanka's debt default last month, “We are witnessing a tragic series of events that are unfolding in Sri Lanka right now that should be a warning to anyone who thinks that, you know, it is up to countries themselves to figure out how to deal with this crisis."

Steiner further added that default really implies the government is no longer able to pay, or not only service - its debt, but actually to import critical portions of "what keeps an economy alive, whether it is petrol or it is diesel, whether it is fuel, whether it is medicines.”

Many nations had experienced 36 months of "shock after shock after shock"

In addition to this, UNDP Senior Economist George Gray Molina remarked that many nations had experienced 36 months of "shock after shock after shock" which includes the COVID-19 outbreak, Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He made these comments while speaking at a virtual briefing at the UN in Geneva to highlight a series of policy recommendations that nations might follow to endure the global food, fuel, and financial crisis.

According to Molina, COVID-19 had consequences on the labour market, lockdowns, and income that were gradually cumulative but had a significant influence over time. He highlighted, “Official estimates are about 125 million people falling into poverty over about 18 months… what we found right now is that three months of inflation have drawn about 71 million people into poverty.”

71 million people in the developing world have fallen into poverty in just 3 months as a direct consequence of global food and energy price surges.



The impact on poverty rates is drastically faster than the shock of #COVID19.



See our 🆕 report: https://t.co/P0TYKR3hP2#HLPF pic.twitter.com/ddPT8kRE5E — UN Development (@UNDP) July 7, 2022

Apart from this, as per an ANI report, the possibility of increased recession-induced poverty that would intensify the crisis and accelerate and deepen poverty worldwide exists as interest rates surge in reaction to skyrocketing inflation. Developing nations, comprising low fiscal reserves, high levels of sovereign debt, and spiking interest rates on the global financial markets, face difficulties that cannot be resolved without immediate attention from the international community.

As per the UNDP projections, an assessment of 159 developing nations showed that price peaks in important commodities are already having immediate and devastating effects on the poor, disadvantaged families, with clear hotspots in the Balkans, nations around the Caspian Sea, and Sub-Saharan Africa (particularly the Sahel region).

UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner further stated, "Unprecedented price surges mean that for many people across the world, the food that they could afford yesterday is no longer attainable today,” UN News reported. This 'cost of living' issue is pushing millions of people into poverty and even famine with stunning speed, and with that, the prospect of growing social upheaval rises by the day, he added.

According to UN, “Among the UNDP report’s strongest takeaways is the warning that ‘entire developing countries’ risk decoupling from the global economy permanently.”

(Image: Twitter/ @ASteiner/ AP)