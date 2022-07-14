Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa To Remain In Singapore, Will Not Travel Further

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who has not officially resigned even after abandoning his nation reeling in crisis, will remain in Singapore and would not travel further to the Middle East, confirmed ANI’s sources. Refuting previous media reports stating that the embattled leader would travel to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia after reaching Singapore from the Maldives, the sources confirmed that Rajapaksa, his wife and the two bodyguards would remain in the Lion city. He had left the Maldives around 11:30 AM (local time) and is expected to reach Singapore by 7 PM (local time) on Thursday.

Rajapaksa left Male on a Saudi Airlines flight SV 788 on Thursday morning while the Sri Lankan Speaker awaited his official resignation. The debt-ridden island nation is crippled by political turmoil and the nationwide protesters have demanded Rajapaksa resign from the post. While the Singaporean government has remained silent on the matter, sources have revealed to News Cutter that Rajapaksa's request for asylum in the city is "under consideration".

After the tumultuous protests in Sri Lanka over the weekend when demonstrators stormed inside Rajapaksa's official residence which prompted the leader to flee the country and reach the Maldives, the situation in Colombo remains tense. Army tanks were seen patrolling in the Sri Lankan capital and authorities have also imposed a new curfew in the city from 12 noon on Thursday until 5 AM Friday (local time).

The latest development came after at least 2 security personnel were injured in fresh clashes between the army and the anti-government protesters on Wednesday.

#WATCH | Sri Lanka: Military armoured vehicles seen on the roads of Colombo as massive protests continue to simmer in the island-nation#SriLankaCrisis pic.twitter.com/ihFvTo20rG — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2022

Rajapaksa to resign 'as soon as possible'

In the latest update about Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa's resignation, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said that the embattled leader told him that he is "under a lot of pressure and that steps will be taken to send the resignation letter as soon as possible." According to the NewsFirst report, the speaker is seeking legal advice to determine if it could be considered that Rajapaksa left the office, even without the letter of resignation.

Speaker’s remarks came from the backdrop of Rajapaksa making several assurances that he will send in his resignation by the close of day on July 13. However, Abeywardena confirmed on Thursday that he still did not receive any letter from Rajapaksa, even though the Sri Lankan leader fled the country and reached the Maldives on Wednesday and is now seeking asylum in Singapore. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was appointed as the acting president.

Image: AP/Unsplash