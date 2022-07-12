Sri Lanka's Ex-Minister Basil Rajapaksa Tries To Flee Country, Stopped By Flyers & Staff

In a massive humiliation, former Sri Lankan Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa was on Monday caught fleeing the country on a US-bound flight from Colombo airport amid the economic crisis. Rajapaksa, who is the brother of Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa and former Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa, was denied entry by the airport staff as well as by passengers to board the flight.

As per sources, Basil Rajapaksa arrived at Colombo International Airport in the backdrop of leaving the country. But the immigration staff at the airport refused to do their duty and started protesting against him. There was also a lot of sloganeering here. After the chaos, Rajapaksa had to return. It is pertinent to mention that there is huge anger against the Rajapaksa family in Sri Lanka.

Here's Basil Rajapaksa's ticket

Amid the worst economic crisis, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa reportedly fled his home on July 8. His whereabouts are unknown as protesters have taken over both his official residence and office. He notified Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, Speaker of the house, that he will resign as President on July 13, according to Sri Lankan media. Speaker Abeywardana will take charge as the country's interim PM.

After the President reportedly fled the scene, thousands of anti-government protesters broke into the Presidential Palace and were seen creating a ruckus. Following the protestors’ act of breaking into the Presidential residence, PM Wickremesinghe also announced his resignation, in order to make way for an all-party government.

Sri Lanka crisis

Ranil Wickremesinghe was appointed Prime Minister by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in May after his elder brother Mahinda Rajapaksa was forced to resign amid mounting pressure on the government over economic mismanagement. On July 11, shortly after Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa officially informed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe that he is resigning from his position, Wickremesinghe convened a Cabinet meeting with all of the ministers in the PM's office.

As the pressure from the protestors increased, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa officially informed Wickremesinghe that he is resigning from his position. The Prime Minister's media office announced that Rajapaksa had been informed that he would be resigning as previously stated, according to Colombo Gazette.

The country's deteriorating economic situation has heightened tensions, and in recent weeks, there have been reports of several clashes between individuals and members of the police and armed forces at fuel stations where thousands of desperate members of the public have queued for hours, if not days. Sri Lanka is experiencing its worst economic crisis since gaining independence in 1948, which has coincided with successive waves of COVID-19, threatening to reverse years of development progress.

(Image: ANI/Republic)