Sri Lanka’s Ex-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa To Stay In Singapore Until August 11: Report

Sri Lanka’s former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has decided to stay in Singapore for another two weeks after leaving the island country hastily over nationwide protests triggered by the worst economical crisis. According to The Strait Times, his short-term visit pass to Singapore has been extended by 14 days after he said he arrived in the country for a private visit earlier this month. On July 13, Rajapaksa left Sri Lanka for the Maldives as demonstrators stormed his official residence in Colombo.

Rajapaksa then arrived in Singapore from the Maldives on a private jet as his home country was engulfed in political and economical turmoil. However, the latest development of him extending his stay in Singapore came just a day after Sri Lanka's Cabinet spokesman Bandula Gunawardena told reporters on Tuesday that the former President was expected to return home. Gunawardena had said that he was not aware of when Rajapaksa was returning.

It is to mention here that the 73-year-old was issued a 14-day pass when he arrived at Changi Airport on a Saudi flight from the Maldives. He had tendered his resignation from the post of Sri Lankan President via email and it was formally announced by the parliament on July 15. His close aide and former prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was voted by Sri Lankan MPs to be Rajapaksa’s successor.

Rajapaksa’s new visit pass to expire on Aug 11

Amid an unprecedented turn of events in the island country, Rajapaksa’s new visit pass will expire on August 11. According to an ST report, in Singapore, Rajapaksa stayed in a hotel in the central region but is now believed to have moved to a private residence. The former Sri Lanka President has reportedly kept a low profile in the country ever since he arrived and has not been spotted in public.

Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs had confirmed earlier this month that Rajapaksa was allowed to enter on a private visit and that he had not asked for asylum. The Ministry's spokesperson reportedly added that the country does not generally grant asylums.

Image: AP