Sri Lanka's Gotbaya Rajapaksa Gets Singapore Asylum? Details Of Travel From Maldives Here

As Sri Lanka continues to be beset with protests and turmoil, Republic TV has learnt that President Gotobaya Rajapaksa has got asylum in Singapore. Sources told the channel that Rajapaksa is presently in the Maldives and will be taking a flight to Singapore later this evening. The flight--Singapore Airlines SQ 437--will take off from the Maldives capital Male on July 13 at 23:25 and will land in Singapore at 07:05 am on July 14.

Meanwhile, Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said he has not got the resignation letter of the embattled President who departed from Sri Lanka hours before he was expected to resign. However, Abeywardena said his resignation is expected later in the day. Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has already taken oath as the acting President.

Article 40 (c) of the Sri Lankan constitution reads that during the period between the occurrence of such vacancy and the assumption of office by the new President, the Prime Minister shall act in the office of the President.

Protests rattle Sri Lanka

If the plunging tourism in the wake of the bombings and foreign loans on controversial development projects were not enough, the pandemic-induced lockdowns slashed the Sri Lankan government's finances further. The country soon ran out of money and could not repay its huge debts. Shortages of food, cooking gas, fuel and medicine stoked public anger at what many see as mismanagement, corruption and nepotism.

The Rajapaksa family in the sphere of politics bore the brunt of public wrath, and three Rajapaksa relatives, including the finance minister, were forced to quit their Cabinet posts and another to leave his ministerial job in April. In the next month, i.e., in May, the anger of the protesters turned to Mahinda Rajapaksa, who was pressured to resign as Prime Minister and took refuge on a heavily fortified naval base. But Gotabaya refused to go, triggering chants in the streets of “Gota Go Home!”

Instead, he saw his saviour in Ranil Wickremesinghe. But that wasn't for long, as the protest peaked in July. Massive crowds descended on the capital, Colombo, broke into Rajapaksa’s official residence and occupied his seaside office. They also stormed Wickremesinghe’s residence and set it on fire. Hours later, leaders of political parties in Parliament called for both leaders to step down, which was agreed to.