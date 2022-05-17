Last Updated:

Sri Lanka's Govt Mulling To Sell National Airlines To Stem Financial Losses, Says PM Ranil

Amid the worst economic crisis, Sri Lanka’s new government is planning to sell its national airline in a bid to stem the losses and stabilise the finances.

Sri Lanka

Amid the worst economic crisis with the country down to the last day of petrol, Sri Lanka’s new government is planning to sell its national airline in a bid to stem the losses and stabilise the finances. Even though authorities are being forced to print money to pay government salaries, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said in a televised address to the nation on Monday that the new administration is planning to privatise the Sri Lankan Airlines. 

Just days before the island country is set to formally default on foreign debt, Wickremesinghe said that Sri Lankan Airlines had lost around 45 billion rupees or $145 million in the year ending March 2021. The Sri Lankan PM said, “It should not be that this loss has to be borne by the poorest of the poor who have not set foot in an aircraft.”

While he was just a week into the Sri Lankan Prime Minister's office, Wickremesinghe admitted that his government was forced to print money to pay the salaries of government employees. This would further pressure the nation’s currency. Wickremesinghe also said that Sri Lanka only has one day’s stock of gasoline and the government is working to obtain dollars in the open market to pay for the three ships with crude oil and furnace oil that have been anchored in Sri Lankan waters.

“The next couple of months will be the most difficult ones of our lives,” Wickremesinghe said. “We must immediately establish a national assembly or political body with the participation of all political parties to find solutions for the present crisis.”

Sri Lankan PM to announce ‘relief’ budget 

Sri Lankan PM further said that his government would unveil a “relief” budget which would replace President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s “development” budget that helped stoke Asia’s fastest inflation rate. The cabinet, he said, would propose that parliament raise the treasury bill issuance limit to 4 trillion rupees from 3 trillion rupees. He also forecasted a budget deficit of 13% of gross domestic product for the year ending December 2022. 

