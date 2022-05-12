Sri Lanka's Human Rights Commission Summon Prisons Chief & Several Other Officials: Report

Amid the ongoing civil unrest in the country, the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) summoned the Commissioner General of Prisons, Thushara Upuldeniya, and several other officials. Supreme Court Judge (Rtd.) Rohini Marasinghe, the commission's head, said they had been instructed to come before the committee on Thursday afternoon. Meanwhile, Deshabandu Tennakoon, the Western Province's Senior DIG, has been asked to appear before the Sri Lankan Human Rights Commission on Friday, May 13.

According to reports, they have been summoned to probe into claims that a number of inmates at the Watareka Prison were employed to attack demonstrators on Monday, May 9. Commission's head Marasinghe stated that the decision was taken after submissions made by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and the Army Commander to the country's Human Rights Commission. On Wednesday, the HRCSL indicated that there was a paucity of intelligence regarding ongoing violence in the country, the Sri Lankan news website, News First reported.

Sri Lankan prisons have also initiated probe into alleged incident

Earlier on May 9, supporters of former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa attacked peaceful anti-government protestors seeking his removal from office as a result of the country's worst economic crisis. Furthermore, the violence in Colombo and other cities has left more than 200 people injured, as per PTI. Meanwhile, Sri Lankan prisons have also initiated an investigation into claims that some inmates from Watareka prison were employed to attack protestors in Colombo. The mob demolished also numerous tents and other structures set up at Galle Face, as well as assaulted some activists demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation.

Sri Lankan crisis

In the midst of unprecedented economic upheaval, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned on Monday, May 9. It came hours after his supporters attacked anti-government protestors, causing authorities to impose a statewide curfew and deploy military forces in Colombo. Arson attacks were also carried out on the residences of various politicians, including the Rajapaksas' ancestral home in Hambantota. Notably, the island nation is also currently facing a foreign exchange deficit, which has resulted in food, fuel, power, and gas shortages, and has sought economic assistance from friendly countries.

Image: AP/Facebook/@Gotabaya Rajapaksa