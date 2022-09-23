Sri Lanka’s Inflation Jumps To More Than 70% As Crisis-hit Economy Continues To Struggle

Sri Lanka's annual consumer inflation rate elevated to 70.2% in August, as the island nation struggles with its worst economic crisis in almost seven decades. As per the official data by the nation’s Department of Census and Statistics, the National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) climbed to 70.2% last month in contrast to the previous year’s 66.7% increase in July. Official data also revealed that food prices hiked by 84.6% while prices of non-food items rose to 57.1% in comparison to the previous year’s figures.

Battling its worst economic crisis since the country gained Independence in 1948, Sri Lanka plunged into economic disaster following the political chaos this year as the country faced a shortage of foreign exchange reserves. The South Asian nation with a population of more than 2.2 million has been unable to afford key imports of commodities such as fuel, medicine and fertiliser.

Image: Department of Census and Statistics, Sri Lanka

Current situation disproves predictions by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka had claimed in August that it had expected inflation to ease, after peaking at 70% as the country's economy slowed.

However, the official figures released this month have revealed that the crisis-hit nation's economy had contracted by 8.4% in the past three months to the end of August.

The data of Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) which acts as an indicator for national prices and represents the evolution of inflation in Sri Lanka’s biggest city, rose to 64.3% in August.

Financial aid offered to Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka had reached a preliminary deal with the International Monetary Fund for a $2.9 billion loan earlier this month, as reported by BBC.

Furthermore, the Indian High Commission stated on September 20 that it had started talks with Sri Lanka on restructuring its debt and said that it would also offer long-term investments. India had previously provided approximately $4 billion to Sri Lanka as financial aid apart from deferring payment on Sri Lankan imports of about $1.2 billion and had further extended a credit line of $55 million for fertiliser imports.

As per a report by BBC, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sri Lanka was heavily reliant on tourism for foreign currencies. However, the border closures following the early spread of COVID-19 resulted in travel restrictions for tourists and ultimately took a major toll on the island-nation's economy.

Furthermore, years of financial mismanagement by the then Sri Lankan government, led to Sri Lanka defaulting on its debts earlier this year. As hundreds of thousands of citizens took to the streets, in protests against a sharp hike in food and fuel prices, the country's then President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled abroad before resigning in July.

Image: Twitter/@IndiainSL