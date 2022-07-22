Sri Lanka's LoP Sajith Premadasa Denounces 'cowardly Attack' On Galle Face Protestors

Sri Lanka’s Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa has strongly criticised the government over the “cowardly assault” on the demonstrators after they were forced to vacate the ‘Gota Go Gama’ protest site on Friday. The Gota Go Gama was the main protest site in the country’s presidential secretariat and the demonstrators had occupied the main entrance to the President’s office.

On July 22, in a joint operation by Three-Armed Forces and the Police Special Task Force, the protesters were forced to vacate the area which left 50 people reportedly injured. At least nine demonstrators were arrested as clashes broke out on both sides.

Denouncing the incident, Premadasa wrote on Twitter, “A cowardly assault against PEACEFUL protestors, who agreed to vacate the sites today; A useless display of ego and brute force putting innocent lives at risk & endangers Sri Lanka’s international image, at a critical juncture.”

Additionally, the leader of the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) MA Sumanthiran said on Twitter that even lawyers at the protest site were subjected to attack by the police officials. Re-tweeting an image that showed an injured person in a lawyer's garb, Sumanthiran said, "He’s a lawyer." The series of criticism was directed at Sri Lanka's newly-minted President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who won a majority of votes from MPs earlier this month. On Friday, Wickremesinghe appointed his Prime Minister, Dinesh Gunawardena.

Saliya Pieris of the Bar Association of Sri Lanka also “strongly and unreservedly condemns the use of force and violence last night by the authorities in attacking protestors at Galle Face in the vicinity of the Presidential Secretariat…The BASL demands that President Ranil Wickremesinghe ensure that he and his government respect the Rule of Law and Fundamental Rights of the people.”

This is how @RW_UNP and @PodujanaParty gov gives lawyer access to those being arrested… He is in his lawyer garb! https://t.co/jVehZbrCkw — M A Sumanthiran (@MASumanthiran) July 22, 2022

Human Rights Commission calls for probe into the incident

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s Human Rights Commission has not only condemned the attack but has also called for an immediate investigation into the incident. In a statement on Friday, “The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka(HRCSL) condemns the brutal and despicable attack on the peaceful protesters at Galle-Face vicinity by the Military in the early morning hours today.”

"A total violation of the fundamental rights of the people by the actions of the Executive. The HRCSL advises the State to identify the perpetrators and take appropriate action and ensure such actions by the Military or any action within the control of the State to violate the fundamental rights of the people will never occur in the future. In the meantime, the HRCSL will conduct its own investigation to ensure that rule of law is maintained," it said.

US, UK, EU, UN diplomats also raise concerns

Moreover, the US, UK and European Union (EU) diplomats also expressed concerns over the incident. America’s Julie Chung, UK’s Sarah Hulton and Europe’s delegation flagged their concerns on Twitter. European delegation of EU said, “Freedom of expression proved essential to Sri Lanka current transition. Hard to see how restricting it severely can help in finding solutions to the current political and economic crises.” UN resident coordinator, Hanaa Singer-Hamdy also raised 'grave concern'.

Gravely concerned by use of force to disperse protestors.

Journalists and human rights defenders have a right to monitor demonstrations and their functions should not be impeded. pic.twitter.com/iqcXvzNtEC — Hanaa Singer-Hamdy (@SingerHanaa) July 22, 2022

Deeply concerned about actions taken against protestors at Galle Face in the middle of the night. We urge restraint by authorities & immediate access to medical attention for those injured. — Ambassador Julie Chung (@USAmbSL) July 22, 2022

Very concerned about reports from the Galle Face protest site. We have made clear the importance of the right to peaceful protest — Sarah Hulton OBE (@SarahHultonFCDO) July 21, 2022

Freedom of expression proved essential to 🇱🇰 current transition. Hard to see how restricting it severely can help in finding solutions to the current political and economic crises. — EU in Sri Lanka (@EU_in_Sri_Lanka) July 22, 2022

Image: AP

