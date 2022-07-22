Sri Lanka's New PM Gunawardena Has Decades-old Connection With India; Know All About Him

In the midst of the ongoing economic crisis in Sri Lanka, veteran leader Dinesh Gunawardena was appointed as the country's 15th Prime Minister on Friday. This development comes as President Ranil Wickremesinghe swore in his new Cabinet after taking over the charge a day before on July 21. The sudden change in the country's leadership came after Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the nation and tendered his resignation as President on July 14. The post of the Prime Minister fell vacant after Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the country's eighth President.

Sri Lanka's new PM Dinesh Gunawardena's connection with India

73-year-old Sri Lanka Podujana Peramunaleader (SLPP) leader, Dinesh Gunawardena has a decades-old connection with India. He is a trade union leader and an "ardent warrior" like his renowned father Philip Gunawardena, who is regarded as the father of socialism in Sri Lanka. The early 1920s in the United States saw the beginning of Philip Gunawardena's love for India and his fight for liberation against the imperial occupation. He attended the University of Wisconsin with Jayaprakash Narayan and VK Krishna Menon, where Philip promoted imperialism-freedom in American political spheres. Later, he went on to lead the Anti-Imperialist League of India in the United Kingdom.

According to reports, Prime Minister Gunawardena's parents - father Philip & mother Kusuma had fled the country during the Second World War and took shelter in India. Later, they joined the anti-authoritarian activists operating secretly, and managed to avoid detention for some time. However, both of them were kept at the Arthur Road jail in Bombay after being arrested by British intelligence in 1943. Subsequently, they were repatriated to Sri Lanka a year later.

Jawaharlal Nehru visited Gunawardena's family in Sri Lanka

Prime Minister Gunawardena's parents' association with India dates back to almost a hundred years ago when they started their movement to free South Asia from the clutches of Britishers. India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru also made a visit to their family house in Sri Lanka in order to personally thank them for their unwavering support of India's liberation cause and their personal sacrifice. Notably, both Philip and Kusuma later went on to become members of parliament in Sri Lanka after the island nation gained its independence in 1948.

About Sri Lanka's new PM Dinesh Gunawardena

It is significant to mention here that Sri Lanka's newly elected Prime Minister Gunawardena is said to have a pristine reputation like his parents and is expected to further strengthen the island nation's ties with India. Educated in the US and the Netherlands, he is deemed as a powerful leader who held several ministerial portfolios over the last 22 years. Known as a close ally of Mahinda Rajapaksa, the former Prime Minister, Gunawardena has advocated for bipartisanship in order to overcome the country's economic catastrophe.