Sri Lanka's New PM Wickremesinghe Vows To Resolve Economic Crisis After Taking Charge

A day after being appointed as the country's 26th Prime Minister, United National Party (UNP) leader Ranil Wickremesinghe assured citizens to resolve the ongoing economic crisis. After officially assuming the charge on Friday, he vowed to ensure the smooth supply of petrol, diesel and electricity to the island nation. "I want to settle this problem to ensure the supply of petrol, diesel and electricity to the people," the PM said, Colombo Page reported. Following the resignation of Mahinda Rajapaksa, Wickremesinghe agreed to take over as Prime Minister since an immediate solution to the economic as well as the political crisis was required.

The newly appointed Prime Minister asserted that his topmost priority would be to restore the crumbling economy of the country. "We need to create a country with a future for the youth, where people can eat three meals a day again and free of queues soon," Wickremesinghe remarked. Furthermore, the Prime Minister stated that with international assistance and the support of the entire parliament, he would alleviate Sri Lanka's economic turmoil. Wickremesinghe has also urged everyone to avoid divisive politics and instead help him rebuild the country's struggling economy.

Parliament to pass resolution in support of Wickremesinghe on May 17

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan parliament is expected to pass a resolution in support of Wickremesinghe as the new Prime Minister when it convenes next on May 17. As per reports, he is expected to receive the support of the majority of Members of Parliament. At least ten political parties that left the government and currently operate independently have stated that they will back Prime Minister Wickremesinghe unequivocally. A member of the group, MP Weerasumana Weerasinghe, stated that they would support the Prime Minister's initiative on behalf of the country without any condition, Colombo Page reported.

Sri Lankan President appoints Wickremesinghe as country's PM

It is pertinent to mention here that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa administered the oath of office to Wickremesinghe in a brief ceremony conducted at the Presidential Secretariat on Thursday evening. While the government is negotiating a bailout package with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the President's selection of Wickremesinghe is an attempt to quell the violence sparked by the crisis and restore international credibility. Notably, Wickremesinghe is widely regarded as a leader capable of managing the economy through far-sighted strategies and also as a politician capable of commanding international collaboration.

Image: AP