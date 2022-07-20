Sri Lanka's New President Ranil Stokes Optimism Amid Crisis, Says 'our Divisions Now Over'

In a significant development, United National Party (UNP) leader Ranil Wickremesinghe was elected as Sri Lanka's new President as the island nation continues to reel under an unprecedented economic crisis. Addressing the parliament after being elected as the President, he stated that division has come to an end in the crisis-ridden nation. "Our divisions are now over," Wickremesinghe said in an acceptance speech to parliament on Wednesday, July 20, SBS News reported.

Notably, the election for the President was conducted following Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation from his post after fleeing the country on July 14. In the 225-member legislative body in Sri Lanka, as many as 134 lawmakers voted in favour of six-time Prime Minister Wickremesinghe. Meanwhile, SLPP leader Dullas Alahapperuma, received 82 votes, whereas, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the head of the National People's Power (NPP), received just three.

President Wickremesinghe to complete Rajapaksa's remaining term

73-year-old Wickremesinghe is widely regarded as a leader capable of managing the economy through far-sighted strategies and also as a politician capable of commanding international collaboration. Wickremesinghe will complete Rajapaksa's remaining term, which expires in 2024. Earlier on July 9, Wickremesinghe resigned from the post of Prime Minister to make way for an all-party government to take over. He was appointed as the country's premier following the resignation of the then Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa in the month of May this year.

Sri Lanka crisis

It is worth mentioning here that the Sri Lankan government has been struggling to meet basic requirements for its population of 22 million citizens amid an unprecedented economic crisis. The island nation is also currently facing a foreign exchange deficit, which has resulted in food, fuel, power, and gas shortages, and has sought economic assistance from friendly countries. Meanwhile, the country's President Wickremesinghe claimed that the negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are in the final phase. According to him, discussions with other nations about assistance are also moving forward.

Image: AP