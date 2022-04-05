Sri Lanka's Newly-appointed FM Ali Sabry Resigns; Avers 'country Needs Stability'

As political turmoil continues to intensify in Sri Lanka amid the worst economic crisis, newly-appointed Finance Minister Ali Sabry on Monday resigned from the post. Following the en masse resignation of at least 26 Sri Lankan cabinet ministers, Sabry announced that he was stepping down from the post “after much reflection and deliberation”. In the resignation letter addressed to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa dated April 5, Sabry said that when he tendered his resignation on April 3 and “it was not my intention to take up any post thereafter”. Sabry previously served as Sri Lanka's justice minister.

“After much reflection and deliberation, and taking into consideration the current situation I'm now of the view, for your Excellency to make suitable interim arrangement to navigate this unprecedented crisis, fresh and proactive and unconventional steps needs to be taken, including the appointment of a new Finance Minister,” the letter read.

“In order to facilitate such an appointment, I hereby tender my resignation from the post of Minister of Finance with immediate effect,” it added.

Sabry’s resignation comes after Sri Lankan MP Sagara Kariyawasam recently expressed confidence in the Gotabaya Rajapaksa-led government for surviving the unprecedented crisis. Kariyawasam also said that the Sri Lankan President would not resign because the ruling camp had a majority in the Parliament. Expressing optimism after the all-party meeting with Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Kariyawasam said, “The government is going to survive. We met the ruling party MPs. It was a successful meeting and everyone has expressed their own opinion. Rajapaksa is not going to resign.”

Opposition slams resignation of ministers as ‘melodrama’

Sabry’s resignation follows Leader of Opposition Sajith Premadasa on Monday terming the cabinet’s en masse resignation as an “exercise in fooling the people”. According to him, the resignation tendered by 26 cabinet ministers, including Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s son Namal Rajapaksa, is a mere “melodrama”. Premadasa told ANI, that ministers resigning from the cabinet do not amount to “genuine” efforts to provide some relief to the people of the country, battling one of the worst economic crises.

Amid an unprecedented economic crisis driven by mismanagement of finances and ill-timed tax cuts, the Sri Lankan government is struggling to provide basic needs to its 22 million citizens. The crises were further stoked on Sunday when top ministers resigned from their positions with immediate effect.

Now, a new Sri Lankan cabinet is expected to be sworn in on Monday as the government scrambles efforts to tackle the raging dissatisfaction among the general public due to economic hardships. In the wake of the situation, Premadasa said that Sri Lanka is calling for “wholesale change” which would bring about relief to the island nation “not relief to politicians”.

"It's a melodrama that is being enacted to dupe the people of our country. It's not a genuine effort towards bringing some sort of relief to the people of our country. It's an exercise in fooling the people,” said Sajith Premadasa.

“Whole country is calling for wholesale change. What we ask for is a pathbreaking wholesale change that brings about relief to the country, not relief to politicians; not a game of musical chairs where politicians exchange their position,” he added.

(Image: AP/Facebook)