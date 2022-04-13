Sri Lanka's Oppn Leader Sajith Premadasa Signs Impeachment Motion Against Prez Rajapaksa

In a key political development, Sri Lankan Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa signed the impeachment and no-confidence motions against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the incumbent government on Wednesday. According to ANI, the signatures were delivered to the Office of the Opposition Leader in Colombo in the presence of other Samagi Jana Balwegaya (SJB) MPs.

Earlier on Monday, Premadasa dismissed the notion of a no-confidence motion in the manner of Pakistan to depose the current government in Sri Lanka, stating that they would use their constitutional powers to do so.

“Pakistan has its own method of conducting democratic politics while we have our own Constitutional provisions and we will not be following anything else other than the Constitution of our country,” said Sajith Premadasa while speaking to ANI.

Earlier in the day, the opposition leader had also accused the current government of buying MPs. Taking to his Twitter, he wrote, “Cheap power is when you have to buy it. Basil Rajapaksa stop trying to buy MPs. Samagi Jana Balawegaya, MPs NOT FOR SALE. If you manage to buy the others, beware of damaged goods.”

Homegrown problems require homegrown solutions: Premadasa

The opposition leader went on to add that Sri Lanka is undergoing homegrown issues that require homegrown solutions. He added that they will represent hundreds of thousands of residents in an organic rebellion, however, will make certain that it is nonviolent. "To meet the people's expectations, we'll use all options accessible through constitutional procedures," he added.

While responding to former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s statement regarding the huge bilateral loans Sri Lanka has to pay, Premadasa stated that the country has not only taken bilateral loans but also multilateral loans from many foreign monetary markets.

Protests in Sri Lanka

Meanwhile, as the country confronts an economic crisis like never before, Sri Lankans in Colombo continue to demonstrate against the government. While speaking to ANI, one of the demonstrators said, “Until this government is overthrown, this protest will continue. We'll be here for months, if not years. It's not about a particular family; it's about the entire rotten system."

On April 9, Sri Lanka's biggest opposition party, Samagi Jana Balwegya, said it would file a no-confidence motion against President Gotabaya Rajapaksha if he fails to provide quick assistance to the island nation's people, who are suffering from the economic crisis.

Sajith Premadasa, the leader of the opposition, had previously stated that Sri Lanka needed to abolish the all-powerful Executive Presidency and empower Parliament without paving the path for a comparable dictatorial prime ministership while guaranteeing proper checks and balances. In his fiery speech in parliament on Tuesday, he said that For nearly two decades, every leader has vowed to eliminate the Executive Presidency, but all they have done is strengthen it, reports ANI.

Economic crisis in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is in the midst of a severe economic crisis, with food and fuel shortages affecting a substantial portion of the population. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy has been in free fall. Sri Lanka is also experiencing a foreign exchange crisis, which has hampered the country's ability to purchase food and gasoline, resulting in power outages. Sri Lanka was forced to seek aid from friendly countries due to a shortage of basic products.