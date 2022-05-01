Sri Lanka's Opposition To Bring No-confidence Motion Against Govt Amid Economic Turbulence

As Sri Lanka continues to face economic turbulence, the worst ever since the country became independent in 1948, Sri Lanka's leader of Opposition and Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) leader Sajith Premadasa announced bringing a no-confidence motion against the incumbent government. According to a report published in Colombo Page on Saturday, a vote of no-confidence will be brought against Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa during the next session of the country's parliament. The major development came when the leader of the Opposition was speaking at the commencement of the fifth day of the 'Samagi Bala March'.

Notably, the Opposition party, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has been organising 'Samagi Bala March'-- a rally against the incumbent government for the last five days. Earlier on April 11, the leader had signed the impeachment motion against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the no-confidence motion against the government. Since then, they have been continuously demanding the removal of the top leaders.

"The incumbent government does not care about the common citizen. I will never betray the aspirations of the suffering people on the ground. The manner in which the no-confidence motion will be conducted will identify 'true patriots'," said Premadasa.

"The Rajapaksa government, which had taken the country to the brink of collapse within two years, should be sent home immediately," he added.

Sri Lanka economic crisis

It is worth mentioning that the island nation has been experiencing its worst economic crisis in history. The country has huge debt obligations and dwindling foreign reserves, and has been struggling to pay for imports, causing a shortage of essentials. Citizens were forced to stand in long fuel lines, cooking gas, and medicines. The citizens who have been struggling to manage their expanses were continuously protesting against the ruling government, seeking the resignation of the Prime Minister, who heads an influential clan and has been in power for most of the past two decades. The protest turned more violent after a person was killed and several others were injured during the protest last month.

IMF assures to help the island nation

Earlier on April 24, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) assured to help the country with an amount of $300 million to $600 million. According to IMF, the island nation will receive a hefty amount from the World Bank over the next four months. The major development came after the delegation of Sri Lankan ministers held negotiations with the international financial institution during the 2022 IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington, DC. According to the statement released by the IMF, the Sri Lankan government will spend the sanctioned amount on the purchase of medicines and other essential items.

