Sri Lanka's Petrol Reserves Not Sufficient Enough To Fulfil Demands Of People, Claims WFP

As Sri Lanka continues to reel under an unprecedented economic crisis, the World Food Programme (WFP) claimed that the remaining petrol reserves in the country will not be sufficient enough to fulfil the needs of the people. Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan government has announced limits on fuel imports for the next one year owing to serious supply constraints.

"Remaining petrol reserves will likely be insufficient to meet normal needs. The situation has impacted almost all aspects of daily life, thwarting people’s ability to find and go to work and interrupting schools and government services,” the WFP stated, as per the Colombo Gazette.

Earlier in July, Sri Lanka's Motor Traffic Department announced that it will remain closed on Fridays and public holidays till further orders. According to the department's Commissioner-General Sumith CK Alahakoon, the decision was taken in view of the problems with transportation and fuel supply. He further stated that neither public nor private transportation options are available to the department officers. According to reports, government offices and schools have been forced to close indefinitely in the country due to a lack of fuel supplies.

About 6.3 million people in Sri Lanka are food insecure: WFP

In its latest report on the island nation, the WFP claimed that at least 6.3 million people in Sri Lanka are food insecure and that the situation is likely to get worse as the crisis deepens. According to the UN food agency, the rise in the cost of living driven by decreased domestic agricultural production, a lack of foreign exchange reserves, and the depreciation of the local currency, has been restricting people's access to nutritious and reasonably priced meals.

“As many as 3.4 million people are planned to be targeted by the agency to receive emergency food, nutrition, and school meals,” the WFP remarked.

Sri Lankan crisis

It is pertinent to mention here that Sri Lanka has been experiencing its worst economic crisis since its independence in 1948. The country has huge debt obligations and dwindling foreign reserves, and has been struggling to pay for imports, causing a shortage of essentials. Also, citizens in the country have been forced to stand in long queues for fuel, cooking gas, and medicines. Meanwhile, President Ranil Wickremesinghe has urged all political parties to work together in order to find permanent solutions to the issues faced by the country.

(Image: @RanilWickremesinghe/Facebook/Pixabay)